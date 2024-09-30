Deadlock Sinner’s Sacrifice explained: All locations, Souls, respawn times, more

The Sinner’s Sacrifice machine in Deadlock is another simple way to farm more Souls as a match progresses. From where they spawn to the amount of Souls they provide, here’s the complete rundown to keep you on top of them.

Making the most of every second is crucial in any game of Deadlock. You should always be pushing for different objectives, farming minions, and putting yourself in the best position for team fights to come.

While Sinner’s Sacrifice machines may seem like a small part of that equation, they’re vital to the early game grind. Especially now with added permanent buffs, you don’t want to be looking past these handy machines.

From where they spawn to a look at the rewards on offer, here’s a comprehensive overview.

How to break Sinner’s Sacrifice machines

Every Sinner’s Sacrifice found around the map boasts 500 health in total. The only way to damage them, however, is through melee attacks. Gunfire nor any individual abilities can harm them, so you need to get up close and strike with your hands.

A light attack deals 50 damage while a heavy attack deals 100, so you’ll need to keep yourself safe for a few seconds in order to destroy them. Don’t attempt to get their rewards in the middle of a fight, for instance.

What do you get for destroying Sinner’s Sacrifice machines?

When a Sinner’s Sacrifice machine is broken, it grants two distinct rewards in the form of Souls and a Gold Urn.

At the start of a match, destroying one of these will grant you 330 Souls in total, half earned through your melee attacks with the other half appearing as Soul Orbs once destroyed.

Every minute that passes, these become more valuable. Three extra Souls are added with each passing minute, meaning by the 40-minute mark, you could grab 390 Souls for relatively little work.

Valve Sinner’s Sacrifice machines will net you Souls with each hit, and plenty more when they’re destroyed.

That’s not all though. As part of the September 26 update, Valve buffed these machines. Not only do they drop Souls, but they now also provide a Gold Urn. These golden statues can already be found around the map as games progress, but now, they’re also available through Sinner’s Sacrifice machines.

By breaking the golden statues, you’re able to nab a permanent stat boost, though the effect is entirely random. You might get extra health or an improved fire rate, but either way, it’s a permanent buff you otherwise wouldn’t have, making these machines all the more valuable.

Below is the rundown on the possible buffs from Gold Urns:

3-15 minutes into a game: 1.5% Fire Rate 4% Ammo Capacity 0.75% Cooldown Reduction 3% Weapon Damage +15 Health +2 Spirit Power



15+ minutes into a game: 2% Fire Rate 6% Ammo Capacity 1% Cooldown Reduction 4% Weapon Damage +20 Health +3 Spirit Power



Sinner’s Sacrifice locations

Sinner’s Sacrifice machines are signified by a small icon on the map, being a green square with a hollow black circle within. In total, there are four possible locations for them to spawn. We’ve highlighted each of them on the map below.

Dexerto / Valve All Sinner’s Sacrifice locations have been marked with light blue circles on this map.

Respawn times

Sinner’s Sacrifice machines spawn at the 10-minute mark. Once a machine is destroyed, you’ll have to wait five minutes before it respawns. That remains consistent throughout the rest of the match.

That’s the full rundown on everything you need to know about the Sinner’s Sacrifice machine in Deadlock. With all this intel in-mind, you’ll be able to farm Souls and stat boosts more efficiently on your way to wins moving forward.

If you’re still looking for the edge, be sure to brush up on our character tier list here to see who’s leading the meta today.