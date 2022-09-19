Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator codes (September 2022): Free strength, gems & more

Using Robox Weight Lifting Simulator codes is a great way to unlock some free rewards in this iron-pumping Roblox world. Here are all the codes in the game, from active to expired.

As a Roblox world, Robox Weight Lifting Simulator features promo codes that allow you to unlock free cash, advanced crates, as well as other in-game rewards. If you’re keen to get your Roblox muscles built, these codes will give you a boost and help you get hench quickly.

Below we’ve included all the active Robox Weight Lifting Simulator codes, as well as all the expired promo codes in the game – just in case these get reactivated anytime soon.

Updated September 19, 2022, to add new codes.

Flamin’ Studios / Roblox Ever wanted to get buff in Roblox? Now you can.

Robox Weight Lifting Simulator promo codes (September 2022)

Here are all the currently working promo codes for Robox Weight Lifting Simulator:

Code Reward fitness680 Free strength and gems lift660 Free strength and gems 640triceps Free strength and gems cordexclusive Free strength and gems

Remember to check back regularly to see if more codes have been released.

How to redeem codes

In order to redeem the above codes, you’ll need to ensure that you follow this list of short steps:

Load into the Weight Lifting Simulator in Roblox by pressing the green launch button.

Open the shop menu in ‘Settings’.

Select the ‘Redeem Code’ option.

Type in your desired code.

Press ‘Redeem’ to activate the code.

That’s it — you should now be able to use your free content in-game whenever you’d like.

Flamin’ Studios / Roblox Promo codes in Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator help speed up the growth process.

All expired codes

Below, we’ve included all the currently expired codes. Remember, some may be reactivated at times, so it’s worth trying them – you never know.

Code Reward 620muscles – fitness600 – frostgym – lift580 – 540triceps – 520lifting – 470work – 460biceps – 440kbuilder – 430kg – scorpy998 – 360kbuilder – strength350 – build340 – 330kweights – 320kbuff – lifting310 – build300 – 270kweights – 260kbuff – 200ktriceps – Mrbufflifts – secretpet21 –

What are promo codes used for in Robox Weight Lifting Simulator?

Promo codes exist in most Roblox worlds, but in Weight Lifting Simulator, they are used to unlock strength to make your character grow, as well as gems that act as an in-game currency. Each allows you to get stronger and build up your character quicker, and promo codes help expedite this process by offering free rewards.

Be sure to check back regularly if you’ve decided to become a lifter in Roblox. The developers periodically release new codes and you never know what nice (and free) rewards could be coming your way.

So, there you have it – all of the current Weight Lifting Simulator codes you can use in Roblox. For more Roblox-related tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

