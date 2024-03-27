Anime Idle Simulator codes (March 2024) – Free Boosts & Shards

Anime Idle Simulator codes are here to boost your characters’ power to the next level with shards, boosts, and gems. Here are all the active codes for March 2024.

In Anime Idle Simulator, there are many characters to unlock and upgrade. These heroes from famous anime series like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto will battle waves of villains to earn coins. The more coins you earn, the higher the level you will reach.

Luckily, we have a list of all the Anime Idle Simulator codes featuring free coins, shards, boosts, gems, and more. With these rewards, you get to purchase awesome chests and unlock powerful characters. So hurry up and grab your freebies.

Article continues after ad

If you want some extra free rewards in other Roblox games, make sure you check out Dragon Soul codes, Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, Titan Warfare codes, and Ro Ghoul codes.

Contents

Roblox / Voltra Simulators Earn coins by unlocking stronger characters

Working Anime Idle Simulator codes (March 2024)

Here are all the active codes checked as of March 27, 2024.

Article continues after ad

DUNGEON — Free 2x Damage Boost

— Free 2x Damage Boost BANKAI — Free 5-minute Yen Boost

— Free 5-minute Yen Boost JUJUTSU — Free 5-minute Yen Boost

— Free 5-minute Yen Boost 5KLIKES — Free 15-minute Damage Boost

— Free 15-minute Damage Boost SOLO — Free 5-minute Yen Boost

— Free 5-minute Yen Boost JOJO — Free 5-minute Yen Boost

— Free 5-minute Yen Boost XBOX — Free Gold

— Free Gold UPDATE3 — Free 5-minute Damage Boost

— Free 5-minute Damage Boost HUNTER — Free 10-minute Damage Boost

— Free 10-minute Damage Boost NODELAY — Free 300 Shards

— Free 300 Shards ONEPUNCH — Free 10-minute Damage Boost

— Free 10-minute Damage Boost RELEASE — Free Gold

— Free Gold VOLTRA — Free 250 Shards (Join the group)

— Free 250 Shards (Join the group) S3CR3T — Free 50 Shards

How to redeem Anime Idle Simulator codes

Redeeming codes in this game is quite easy. Here are a few simple steps to use the codes:

Go to the official Anime Idle Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen to open the codes menu.

icon on the left side of the screen to open the codes menu. Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

The codes aren’t working? Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are mentioned since they are case-sensitive. Moreover, they expire after a certain period so make sure you use them as soon as possible.

Roblox / Voltra Simulators Tap on the Twitter icon next to the Settings cog.

List of expired codes

10KLIKES — Free 15-minute Damage Boost

— Free 15-minute Damage Boost TITAN — Free 2x Damage Boost

— Free 2x Damage Boost SHUTDOWN — Free 15-minute Yen Boost

— Free 15-minute Yen Boost AprilFools — Free 2x Damage Boost and 1,200 Shards

What are Anime Idle Simulator codes?

Anime Idle Simulator codes are a gift from the developers to help players get free in-game rewards. New codes are often released to celebrate milestones or during events. If you want to find new codes, this is where you’ll find them.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Anime Idle Simulator codes for March 2024.

UCA codes | Case Clicker codes | The House TD codes | Mage Tycoon codes | Final Tower Defense codes | Doodle World codes | Race Clicker codes | Simon Says codes