Anime Idle Simulator codes (March 2024) – Free Boosts & Shards

Anime Idle Simulator codes (March 2024) – Free Boosts & ShardsRoblox / Voltra Simulators
Anime Idle Simulator codes are here to boost your characters’ power to the next level with shards, boosts, and gems. Here are all the active codes for March 2024.
In Anime Idle Simulator, there are many characters to unlock and upgrade. These heroes from famous anime series like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto will battle waves of villains to earn coins. The more coins you earn, the higher the level you will reach.
Luckily, we have a list of all the Anime Idle Simulator codes featuring free coins, shards, boosts, gems, and more. With these rewards, you get to purchase awesome chests and unlock powerful characters. So hurry up and grab your freebies.
If you want some extra free rewards in other Roblox games, make sure you check out Dragon Soul codes, Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, Titan Warfare codes, and Ro Ghoul codes.
Contents
Working Anime Idle Simulator codes (March 2024)
Here are all the active codes checked as of March 27, 2024.
- DUNGEON — Free 2x Damage Boost
- BANKAI — Free 5-minute Yen Boost
- JUJUTSU — Free 5-minute Yen Boost
- 5KLIKES — Free 15-minute Damage Boost
- SOLO — Free 5-minute Yen Boost
- JOJO — Free 5-minute Yen Boost
- XBOX — Free Gold
- UPDATE3 — Free 5-minute Damage Boost
- HUNTER — Free 10-minute Damage Boost
- NODELAY — Free 300 Shards
- ONEPUNCH — Free 10-minute Damage Boost
- RELEASE — Free Gold
- VOLTRA — Free 250 Shards (Join the group)
- S3CR3T — Free 50 Shards
How to redeem Anime Idle Simulator codes
Redeeming codes in this game is quite easy. Here are a few simple steps to use the codes:
- Go to the official Anime Idle Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Tap on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen to open the codes menu.
- Type or paste the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
The codes aren’t working? Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are mentioned since they are case-sensitive. Moreover, they expire after a certain period so make sure you use them as soon as possible.
List of expired codes
- 10KLIKES — Free 15-minute Damage Boost
- TITAN — Free 2x Damage Boost
- SHUTDOWN — Free 15-minute Yen Boost
- AprilFools — Free 2x Damage Boost and 1,200 Shards
What are Anime Idle Simulator codes?
Anime Idle Simulator codes are a gift from the developers to help players get free in-game rewards. New codes are often released to celebrate milestones or during events. If you want to find new codes, this is where you’ll find them.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about Anime Idle Simulator codes for March 2024.
UCA codes | Case Clicker codes | The House TD codes | Mage Tycoon codes | Final Tower Defense codes | Doodle World codes | Race Clicker codes | Simon Says codes