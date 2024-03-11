Nuke Simulator codes (March 2024) – Free Gems, Spins & Tickets

Grab some of these free rewards, such as Gems, Coins, Nuke Tickets, and spins, with our list of new Nuke Simulator codes. Find out all the codes active as of March 2024.

Open doorways to new areas? More like blasting them away with the strongest nukes in Nuke Simulator. In this fun-filled Roblox experience, you aim to destroy every item in your way to collect coins and buy powerful nukes. These nukes will dismantle even the most durable items with the best of rewards. To help you get the most destructive nukes quickly, we have created a list of all the new Nuke Simulator codes.

So get a jumpstart with some free goodies and become the nuke king of the server.

Contents

Roblox / Big BOOM Games Earn coins to get new and destructive nukes

Working Nuke Simulator codes (March 2024)

Here’s a list of all the working codes as of March 11, 2024.

MAGMIFACENT – x200 Mega Nuke Tickets

– x200 Mega Nuke Tickets HARDCOREBUG – Free Rewards (Hardcore Mode)

– Free Rewards (Hardcore Mode) MEGANUKE – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards BIGTICKETZ – x10 Mega Tickets

– x10 Mega Tickets BIGTICKETZZ – x15 Mega Tickets

– x15 Mega Tickets WHENUPDATE – Free Boosts and Rewards

– Free Boosts and Rewards MASSIVEGIFT – Free Rewards

How to redeem Nuke Simulator codes

Here are simple steps to redeem codes in this game.

Go to the official Nuke Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Bag button at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Click on the Twitter icon and enter the code in the box.

and enter the code in the box. Hit Confirm to get your free rewards.

Once you successfully redeem the code, you will get a notification about your rewards. If the codes aren’t working then make sure there is no extra space since they are case-sensitive.

Roblox / Big BOOM Games Click on the Twitter icon next to the Trade button

List of expired codes

Here are all the expired codes that no longer work in Nuke Simulator.

Only1ThisTime – Two Mega Silo Tickets

– Two Mega Silo Tickets ALIENGEMS – Free 80k Gems

– Free 80k Gems ThanksAzure! – One Free Daily Spin

– One Free Daily Spin CYBERCOINZ2 – Free Cybercoins

– Free Cybercoins BOOSTS! – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts luckyboi – Free Chungus Nuke

– Free Chungus Nuke BOOSTCOINS – Free Moon Coins

– Free Moon Coins MOONBOOST – Free 20k Moon Coins

– Free 20k Moon Coins DESTROY2 – Free Gems

– Free Gems DOWNINOHIO – Free 100k Gems

What are Nuke Simulator codes?

Nuke Simulator codes are gifts from devs that offer free in-game rewards like Gems, Nuke Tickets, Coins, and more. The developers usually release them on their Twitter handle or Discord server. However, you can save the hassle of going through them and get all the codes right here on this page.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Nuke Simulator codes for March 2024.

