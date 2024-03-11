Nuke Simulator codes (March 2024) – Free Gems, Spins & Tickets

Nuke Simulator codes (March 2024) – Free Gems, Spins & TicketsRoblox / Big BOOM Games
Grab some of these free rewards, such as Gems, Coins, Nuke Tickets, and spins, with our list of new Nuke Simulator codes. Find out all the codes active as of March 2024.
Open doorways to new areas? More like blasting them away with the strongest nukes in Nuke Simulator. In this fun-filled Roblox experience, you aim to destroy every item in your way to collect coins and buy powerful nukes. These nukes will dismantle even the most durable items with the best of rewards. To help you get the most destructive nukes quickly, we have created a list of all the new Nuke Simulator codes.
So get a jumpstart with some free goodies and become the nuke king of the server.
Working Nuke Simulator codes (March 2024)
Here’s a list of all the working codes as of March 11, 2024.
- MAGMIFACENT – x200 Mega Nuke Tickets
- HARDCOREBUG – Free Rewards (Hardcore Mode)
- MEGANUKE – Free Rewards
- BIGTICKETZ – x10 Mega Tickets
- BIGTICKETZZ – x15 Mega Tickets
- WHENUPDATE – Free Boosts and Rewards
- MASSIVEGIFT – Free Rewards
How to redeem Nuke Simulator codes
Here are simple steps to redeem codes in this game.
- Go to the official Nuke Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Tap on the Bag button at the bottom of the screen.
- Click on the Twitter icon and enter the code in the box.
- Hit Confirm to get your free rewards.
Once you successfully redeem the code, you will get a notification about your rewards. If the codes aren’t working then make sure there is no extra space since they are case-sensitive.
List of expired codes
Here are all the expired codes that no longer work in Nuke Simulator.
- Only1ThisTime – Two Mega Silo Tickets
- ALIENGEMS – Free 80k Gems
- ThanksAzure! – One Free Daily Spin
- CYBERCOINZ2 – Free Cybercoins
- BOOSTS! – Free Boosts
- luckyboi – Free Chungus Nuke
- BOOSTCOINS – Free Moon Coins
- MOONBOOST – Free 20k Moon Coins
- DESTROY2 – Free Gems
- DOWNINOHIO – Free 100k Gems
What are Nuke Simulator codes?
Nuke Simulator codes are gifts from devs that offer free in-game rewards like Gems, Nuke Tickets, Coins, and more. The developers usually release them on their Twitter handle or Discord server. However, you can save the hassle of going through them and get all the codes right here on this page.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about Nuke Simulator codes for March 2024.
