Resident Evil 4 Remake Blue Medallion locations guide

Blue Medallions are collectible – or should we say shootable? – decorations in the Resident Evil 4 remake that can be quite tricky to find, so here are all of their locations.

The long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4 is finally here, and while you’ll probably be spending most of your time shooting and roundhouse kicking Ganados, there are also plenty of collectibles to find and side missions to complete along the way.

One of the biggest side missions involves Blue Medallions. While these did make an appearance in the original Resident Evil 4, there are loads more of them to find in the remake and the rewards you’ll get for shooting them all are very different.

If you’re struggling to find them, we’ve gathered together all of the Blue Medallion locations we’ve found so far in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Contents

Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake Blue Medallions explained

Blue Medallions are hanging decorations that appear in set locations throughout the Resident Evil 4 remake. The objective is to find and shoot every single one in each area, with the Merchant offering you Spinels as a reward for doing so.

Some of these Blue Medallions are pretty easy to spot as they’re hanging out in the open, but quite a few of them are hidden behind walls or barriers and need to be viewed from a specific angle before you can shoot them down.

There are Merchant requests that signify there are Blue Medallions to shoot nearby. These look like blue sheets of paper attached to a wall. You don’t need to find these requests to complete them, but it will help you keep track.

Blue Medallion locations at the Farm

The first location where you’ll come across Blue Medallions is the Farm. There are five Blue Medallions to find here and you’ll get three Spinels as a reward if you manage to shoot them all down.

Blue Medallion #1

This can be found outside one of the first buildings you see when you enter the Farm.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #2

This one is hidden between pillars in the central barn with cows inside.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #3

This one can be found inside the roof of the small building at the back of the Farm.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #4

You’ll need to look up inside the large building that’s initially locked when you enter the Farm.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #5

This final one can be found by climbing up the ladder inside the circular building near the Farm’s exit. Walk out onto the ledge and you’ll spot it.

Capcom

Blue Medallion locations at the Quarry & Fish Farm

The second location you’ll come across Blue Medallions spans from the Quarry to the Fish Farm. There are five Blue Medallions to find and you’ll get four Spinels for shooting them all.

Blue Medallion #1

This one can be found inside the Quarry area by looking up at the scaffolding near the exit gate.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #2

You can find this one by walking along the dock to your boat just outside the Fish Farm. Turn around and look underneath the built-up platform.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #3

The final three Blue Medallions can be found inside buildings at the Fish Farm. This one is hanging inside a small shack that you’ll walk past when you first enter this area.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #4

This next one is located between two fence panels on the side of a building. We shot it from the side, but you can see better when you’re wading through the water.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #5

For the final Blue Medallion, you’ll need to jump off a ledge, walk around under the bridge, and you’ll see it hanging from a fence. It’s next to a treasure chest.

Capcom

Blue Medallion locations at the Castle Gate

The third location you’ll come across Blue Medallions is at the entrance to the Castle. There are six Blue Medallions to find and you’ll get five Spinels for shooting them all.

We shot all of these Blue Medallions as we raided the Castle Gate, but it would probably be easier to wait for things to calm down and return afterward.

Blue Medallion #1

The first one is right next to the cannon that you need to use to destroy the Castle door.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #2

From the cannon location, turn to face the Castle and you should see the second one above an archway.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #3

The third one is above and slightly to the left of the second one. It’s far in the distance, so using a Rifle with a Scope should help.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #4

This one is located below the previous Blue Medallions, so jump off the ledge next to the cannon and you’ll end up where the cannon originally was before you raised it.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #5

Exit the room where the cannon originally was and climb up the ladder. From this platform, you can look out into the trees to spot one.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #6

Carry on up the ramp and walk around until you find a treasure chest. The final one is right next to it.

Capcom

Blue Medallion locations at the Grand Hall

The fourth location you’ll come across Blue Medallions is inside the Grand Hall. There are six Blue Medallions to find and you’ll get five Spinels for shooting them all.

We’d recommend destroying all of these as soon as you reach the Grand Hall, as once you reach the Clock Tower you won’t be able to return here.

Blue Medallion #1

This one is located near the west entrance to the Grand Hall. Look inside an indented wall and you’ll see it hanging up.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #2

To get this next one, you’ll need to head up the stairs and look behind the three-headed animal statue.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #3

This one is tricky to spot at first, but it’s actually inside the chandelier at the top level of the Grand Hall.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #4

To find this Blue Medallion, you’ll need to head off to the Armory from the top level of the Grand Hall. It’s hidden in between some curtains on the right side.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #5

This one is in the Dining Room, which you can access through a door next to the three-headed animal statue. Look between all of the curtains to find it.

Capcom

Blue Medallion #6

The final Blue Medallion is in the Gallery. Be aware that you’ll be ambushed by a lot of enemies when you first visit this location, so come prepared!

Capcom

Side note: If a Blue Medallion is within reach, you can use a knife to destroy it instead of a gun to save yourself some ammo.

Those are all of the Blue Medallions we’ve found in the game so far, but we’ll keep this page updated as we discover more during our playthrough.

