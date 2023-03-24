Does the Resident Evil 4 remake feature Mercenaries mode?

Mercenaries mode is a celebrated minigame that players can unlock in most Resident Evil games, but does the mode return in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Mercenaries, or ‘Mercs mode’, also known as Battle Mode or Raid Mode in some RE games or regions, is a minigame that’s been part of the Resident Evil series since RE3 on PS1. The original RE4 also featured The Mercenaries and expanded the mode into something far more ambitious. Resident Evil Village also featured it as an unlockable extra, but will the Resident Evil 4 remake include it?

The remake of Resident Evil 3 cut Mercs mode in favor of the forgettable Resident Evil Resistance, which was a controversial move that irritated fans of the original. So, the question is, will the Resident Evil 4 remake bring back The Mercenaries? Here’s everything you need to know.

Capcom Mercenaries mode will likely feature more playable characters such as Ada and more.

Will the Resident Evil 4 remake include The Mercenaries?

Yes, the remake of Resident Evil 4 will include The Mercenaries mode.

However, it will only be available as post-launch free DLC which will release on April 7, 2023

How to unlock Mercenaries mode in RE4

After April 7, 2022, players will need to complete the game – on any difficulty – to unlock Mercenaries mode in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

So, that’s everything we know so far about The Mercenaries in the Resident Evil 4 remake. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more about its release date.