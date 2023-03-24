Resident Evil 4: How to change costume in the remake

Just like the original, the Resident Evil 4 remake features a range of costumes for Leon, Ashley, and other characters. Here’s how to change costume in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Those who remember the original Resident Evil 4 will recall the various costumes that Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley Graham could change into. There were 1920s gangster outfits, Leon’s RPD uniform from RE2, and even suits of armor that protected characters from harm! Even side characters would change costume in The Mercenaries mode.

The ability to change outfits returns in the Resident Evil 4 remake, bringing some returning favorites and some new surprises to drip out our Ganado-slaying heroes. While we won’t get into which costumes are featured in the game here, we will let you know how to do it.

Capcom Players will also be able to toggle Ashley’s blazer on or off.

How to change costumes in Resident Evil 4 remake

Changing costumes in the Resident Evil 4 remake is simple, first, you’ll need to have unlocked some extra costumes and accessories by either completing the game, unlocking them through the shooting range, or via DLC.

Just be aware that you can’t do it during gameplay – even though the option to enter the ‘Extra’ or costume menu is there. You’ll need to save and return to the main menu. Then select Main Story at the game’s menu followed by Extra.

From here, you’ll be able to change Leon and Ashley‘s costumes as well as select any accessories you may have unlocked. There will also be some other options, but we’ll let you discover them yourself.