Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to get infinite ammo

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake gives players the chance to have infinite ammo for certain weapons, a series staple, and our guide will quickly walk you through the step-by-step processes.

The Resident Evil franchise has been around for several decades now, but Capcom have managed to consistently retain some of the core basics that fans have loved over the years – and Resident Evil 4 Remake continues this tradition.

In-game challenges provide players with the chance to unlock some amazing rewards from fabulous special outfits to the aforementioned infinite ammo.

There are certain tasks that players will have to complete though to gain access to unlimited ammo in Resident Evil 4 Remake, so let’s run through that with you now.

Article continues after ad

How to get infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are three weapons that are compatible with infinite ammo: the Rocket Launcher, Handcannon, and Chicago Sweeper. To get Leon kitted out with infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4 Remake, players will need to achieve different feats such as completing the game on professional, completing the game in a certain amount of time, and spending lots of Pesetas.

How to get infinite ammo for the Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom

To unlock the infinite ammo Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake, players need to buy it from the Merchant in New Game Plus. Be warned though, an unlimited supply of devastating rockets doesn’t come cheap.

Here are the instructions:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Start a new game of Resident Evil 4 Remake on any difficulty. Complete the game. Begin a new game via New Game Plus. When you first encounter the Merchant, he will be selling the Infinite Rocket Launcher for 2 million Pesetas.

How to get infinite ammo for the Handcannon in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom

If you want Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Handcannon and an endless supply of ammo for it, you will need to unlock the Handcannon, and then max it out.

Article continues after ad

For a more detailed guide on the infinite ammo Handcannon, check out these steps:

Firstly, you need to unlock the Handcannon – which our complete guide here will tell you how to do. Once you’ve done that, you need to purchase all upgrades for the weapon. Save up your money as it will set you back 540,000 Pesetas. Or, if you have an upgrade ticket, it can help with the final purchase.

How to get infinite ammo for the Chicago Sweeper in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom

The final of the three infinite ammo weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake is the Chicago Sweeper – the game’s bonus, unlockable SMG. The process is largely the same as the previous weapon as you’ll need to acquire it, and then fully upgrade it.

Check out the complete instructions to get your hands on the infinite ammo Chicago Sweeper:

Again, read our quick and easy guide on how to obtain the Chicago Sweeper in the first place. With the gun in hand, it’s time to buy all its possible upgrades. This one will cost you 660,000 pesetas to upgrade it fully. Once more, if you have an upgrade ticket, it’ll make the job easier.

There you have it, all of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s infinite ammo weapons and useful steps on how to acquire them. If you’re on the hunt for even more guides for the game, check out our other content down below:

Article continues after ad

RE4 ending explained | Best weapons | Where to find the Shotgun | Where to find the Golden Egg | How to get the Rocket Launcher | Can you save the dog? | Does RE4 include Separate Ways? | Does RE4 include The Mercenaries? | How to change costume | How Spinels work | Achievements & Trophies list | Remake differences | Resident Evil 4 review | Resident Evil 4 Remake Blue Medallion locations guide