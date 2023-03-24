Where to find the Shotgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The Shotgun is one of the most powerful weapons you can get in the Resident Evil 4 remake, but you’ll need to know where to find one before you can use it.

When you start the Resident Evil 4 remake, the only weapons Leon will have are his trusty Pistol and Combat Knife. These are fine for taking out basic enemies, but when it comes to fighting a boss, you’ll need something with a bit more firepower.

The perfect option for these difficult encounters is the classic W-870 Shotgun. It’s capable of dealing a huge amount of damage to enemies at close range and can actually hit multiple Ganados at once if you’re near a group, meaning it’s great for crowd control.

Article continues after ad

You won’t be handed a Shotgun automatically in this game, though – you’ll have to go looking for it. We’ve put together a simple guide to help you find the W-870 Shotgun’s location in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Capcom

Shotgun location in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The Shotgun can be found inside the Village area on the map. This is where you’re ambushed by Ganados near the beginning of the game, so you’re able to get this powerful weapon pretty early on.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We’ve marked the W-870 Shotgun location on the Resident Evil 4 remake map below:

Capcom

Because there are so many buildings to search in the Village area – and because of the sheer amount of Ganados chasing you – it’s actually quite an easy weapon to miss on the first occasion you visit.

Article continues after ad

It’s definitely worth grabbing the Shotgun as soon as you can, as it’s pretty much essential for taking down Dr. Salvador (also known as the Chainsaw Man) who will stalk you in the early levels of the game.

You can purchase a much better weapon called the Riot Gun from the Merchant’s shop later on in the game, but this Shotgun will serve you well until then.