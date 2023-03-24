Resident Evil 4: Where to get the Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher is a staple of the RE series, but where do you get the weapon in the Resident Evil 4 remake? Here’s what you need to know.

In Resident Evil, the Rocket Launcher is often an endgame weapon, used to take down the final boss while the hero says, “Game Over!” However, in the original Resident Evil 4, the Rocket Launcher could be purchased from the merchant halfway through the game and used on various bosses.

At the end of the original Resident Evil, players could obtain a special Rocket Launcher for the final boss, but is this the same situation in the remake of RE4? Here’s how to unlock the Rocket Launcher in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Article continues after ad

Capcom You can also unlock an Infinite Rocket Launcher.

Where to find the Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4

There are a few ways to get your hands on a Rocket Launcher in RE4, the easiest is to simply wait until the final boss battle where Ada will throw you one – free of charge. Of course, it makes sense to use this on the last boss and make that battle easier for yourself.

However, you can defeat the boss by other means and keep the Rocket Launcher for NG+. Just be aware, you only have one shot. Also, in the remake, this isn’t a special Rocket Launcher, it’s just the standard one.

From the Merchant

The Merchant will begin selling a Rocket Launcher mid-way through the Castle section of the game. This can be purchased for 500,000 gold and only has one shot, making it ideal for bosses. The Merchant only has a finite amount of Rocket Launchers in his arsenal, so if you buy one, be sure to use it wisely.

Article continues after ad

The stock will replenish eventually, but you’ll be unable to use a Rocket Launcher against every late-stage boss in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to unlock the Infinite Rocket Launcher

To unlock the Infinite Rocket Launcher in the Resident Evil 4 remake, first, you’ll need to complete the game on any difficulty and start New Game Plus. You’ll notice the Merchant has now set up shop at the back of the Hunting Lodge towards the start of the game and will have some new items for sale.

One of these is the Infinite Rocket Launcher, but you’ll need to save up 2,000,000 pesetas in order to buy it. This will likely take you most of your second playthrough to afford, but once you do, you’ll never need to fear boss fights ever again.

Article continues after ad

You’ll also be able to take this infinite weapon to NG++ on a higher difficulty – but be aware, you’ll not be able to gain an S+ or complete certain challenges if you use the Infinite Rocket Launcher as it counts as a bonus weapon.

For more Resident Evil content, check out the following guides below:

RE4 ending explained | Where to find the Shotgun | Where to find the Golden Egg | Can you save the dog? | Separate Ways | The Mercenaries | Changing costume | How Spinels work | Achievements & Trophies | Remake differences | Resident Evil 4 review | Resident Evil 5 remake | Code Veronica remake