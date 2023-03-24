Does the Resident Evil 4 remake include Separate Ways & Assignment Ada?

The original Resident Evil 4 featured two adventures called Separate Ways and Assignment Ada where you could play as Ada Wong, but does the 2023 remake also include them? Spoilers below!

Ada Wong is back in the Resident Evil 4 remake and her role is largely the same, although her ending is expanded. In the original game, Ada had her own small mission called Assignment Ada that unlocked after the main campaign was completed. This was just a short level in which Ada needed to make it from one side of RE4’s Island fort to another, battling enemies and bosses along the way.

When RE4 was re-released on PS2, Xbox, and PC, a second mission for Ada was added to the game, one that expanded her role and explained what Ada was doing while Leon was saving Ashley. This was called Separate Ways and was considerably longer and more detailed than Assignment Ada. It was also canon and emulated Leon’s campaign in many ways.

The question is, do Assignment Ada and Separate Ways return for the Resident Evil 4 remake?

Capcom Separate Ways tells the RE4 story from Ada’s point of view.

Are Assignment Ada & Separate Ways in the RE4 remake?

Unfortunately, Assignment Ada and Separate Ways do not appear to be back in the Resident Evil 4 remake which will be disappointing to fans of Ada Wong. However, this may not be forever.

As in the original RE4, the church tower in the village collapses at a crucial point in the game – seemingly for no reason. Those who played Separate Ways will remember that it was Ada who caused this to aid Leon from afar, and therefore, Ada is still following her Separate Ways story in the RE4 remake, which should give fans hope that they’ll be able to play it one day.

Could Separate Ways appear in future Resident Evil 4 DLC?

It may be the case that the current version of the game doesn’t feature Separate Ways or Assignment Ada, or Capcom is planning to release them as DLC. Separate Ways replaced Assignment Ada in many ways, so we’d only expect that one to be released should this come true, rather than both missions.

It’s also worth pointing out that Separate Ways wasn’t included in the original Resident Evil 4 when it was first released on the GameCube, as the mission was only added to the game in later versions.

Therefore, history could repeat itself, as Separate Ways would make a logical choice for RE4 DLC. However, we wouldn’t hold our breath for Assignment Ada.