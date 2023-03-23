Resident Evil 4 Remake Achievements & Trophies list

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake Trophies and Achievements list more than lives up to the high standards set by the original as players will have to negotiate some truly tricky objectives.

The latest Capcom reimagining of a classic is the Resident Evil 4 Remake – seen as the true father of over-the-should third-person action-adventure games.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake puts players into the worn shoes of Leon Kennedy once more as he looks to rescue the President’s daughter from a crazed island. A few things have changed this time around, including the addition of a fully-fledged Trophies & Achievements list.

To help you out, we’ve provided the whole list in its entirety.

Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Trophies & Achievements

In total, there are 40 Trophies for PlayStation gamers to earn and 39 Achievements for users of the Xbox’s green brand. The only difference being the Platinum trophy that Resident Evil 4 Remake PlayStation fans will get for obtaining the other 39 trophies on the list:

Cuz Boredom Kills Me : Obtain all trophies.

: Obtain all trophies. Knife Basics: Parry an enemy with the knife.

Parry an enemy with the knife. My Preferred Place: Upgrade a weapon.

Upgrade a weapon. A Masterpiece: Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon.

Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon. Nice One, Stranger!: Complete a request for the Merchant.

Complete a request for the Merchant. Talk About Near-Death Experience ! : Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy.

! Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy. Revolt Against the Revolting: Destroy a Clockwork Castellan.

Destroy a Clockwork Castellan. Harpoon Hurler: Defeat Del Lago.

Defeat Del Lago. Grilled Big Cheese: Defeat Bitores Méndez.

Defeat Bitores Méndez. Wave Goodbye, Right Hand: Defeat the Verdugo.

Defeat the Verdugo. Jack of All Trades: Complete all requests from the Merchant.

Complete all requests from the Merchant. Revolution Wind-Up: Destroy all Clockwork Castellans.

Destroy all Clockwork Castellans. Promising Agent: Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher.

Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher. Mission Accomplished S+: Complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank.

Complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank. Proficient Agent: Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher.

Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher. S+ Rank Investigator: Complete the main story on Hardcore mode with an S+ rank.

Complete the main story on Hardcore mode with an S+ rank. Peerless Agent: Complete the main story on Professional mode with an S+ rank.

Complete the main story on Professional mode with an S+ rank. Sprinter : Complete the main story within 8 hours.

: Complete the main story within 8 hours. Frugalist: Complete the main story without using a recovery item.

Complete the main story without using a recovery item. Minimalist: Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles].

Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles]. Silent Stranger: Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once.

Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once. No Thanks, Bro!: Defeat Ramón Salazar.

Defeat Ramón Salazar. You Used to Be a Good Guy: Defeat Jack Krauser.

Defeat Jack Krauser. You’re Small Time!: Defeat Osmund Saddler.

Defeat Osmund Saddler. Shield Your Eyes: Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade.

Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade. Never Heard It Coming: Defeat a Garrador using only knives.

Defeat a Garrador using only knives. Two Bugs, One Stone: Kill 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet.

Kill 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet. You Talk Too Much!: Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth.

Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth. Overkill: Use a cannon to defeat a zealot.

Use a cannon to defeat a zealot. Hope You Like Thrill Rides! : Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage.

: Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage. Capacity Compliance: Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once.

Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once. Smooth Escape: Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage.

Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage. Astute Appraiser: Sell a single treasure for at least 100000 ptas.

Sell a single treasure for at least 100000 ptas. Bandit: Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough.

Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough. Raider: Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough.

Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough. Burglar: Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough.

Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough. Gun Fanatic: Obtain all weapons.

Obtain all weapons. Amateur Shooter: Complete a game at the shooting range.

Complete a game at the shooting range. Real Deadeye: Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range.

Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range. Trick Shot: Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with a single shot.

That wraps up the Resident Evil 4 Remake Achievements and Trophies list, and if you want even more guides on Capcom’s survival-horror title, check these out below:

