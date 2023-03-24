Where to find a Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 remake

You’ll need to find a Gold Chicken Egg to complete the Egg Hunt request in the Resident Evil 4 remake, but it’s not the easiest thing to find as you aren’t given any clues about its location.

Gold Chicken Eggs are rare and valuable items in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Not only can they be eaten to refill your health in a pinch, but you can also sell them to the Merchant for a decent amount of Pesetas.

You’ll also need to find one of these Gold Chicken Eggs to complete a special Merchant request in the remake. While normal Chicken Eggs can appear everywhere, these Golden Eggs aren’t quite as common.

Below, you’ll find the best location to source a Gold Chicken Egg in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Gold Chicken Egg location in Resident Evil 4 remake

The best location to find a Gold Chicken Egg in the Resident Evil 4 remake is a very small area of land to the eastern side of the Lake. You’ll need to use your motorboat to get here, so make sure you have access to that before trying to find a Gold Chicken Egg.

On this small area of land, you’ll find loads of cages and several chickens running around. Simply search the surrounding area and pick up everything you see until you find a Gold Chicken Egg. There aren’t any enemies here, so you can explore in peace.

You might be able to find another Gold Chicken Egg later in the game, but because they’re so uncommon we’d recommend heading to the location we mentioned above as that’s the only place we managed to find one.

What are Gold Chicken Eggs used for in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Gold Chicken Eggs are primarily used to complete a specific Merchant request (the game’s version of side missions) called ‘Egg Hunt’. Players are instructed to “Sell a Gold Chicken Egg” and the reward for doing so is 3 Spinels, which can be exchanged for some useful items.

If you’ve not managed to find this request yet, you can pick it up from the western exit of the Mural Cave on the southern side of the map. It should appear as a blue sheet of paper pinned to a wall next to where your boat is docked.

Once you’ve finished this request, the next best thing to do with Gold Chicken Eggs is to sell them to the Merchant, as he’ll give you 9,000 Pesetas for each one – which is a pretty good price!

You can also eat them to refill your health or throw them at enemies if you’re out of ammo, but we’d recommend avoiding this unless you’re absolutely desperate. So, make sure you never kill chickens, as live chickens all have a chance of laying more Golden Eggs.