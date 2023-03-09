Does Resident Evil 4 Remake have New Game Plus?

Are you wondering whether Resident Evil 4 Remake will feature New Game Plus? Well, our hub has everything you need to know about this fan-favorite feature.

Resident Evil 4 Remake aims to faithfully recreate Leon’s zombie-slaying adventure, while also refreshing various mechanics and adding a boost in the visual department. In fact, our recent preview outlined a number of changes to bosses like Krauser and the ability to parry, which aims to make the game better than ever before.

However, with so many gameplay tweaks and additional content not present in the original, many players will be wondering what original features have made the cut. So, if you want to know whether the Resident Evil 4 Remake will include New Game Plus, then our hub has everything you need to know.

Does Resident Evil 4 Remake have a New Game Plus mode?

Yes, Resident Evil 4 Remake has a New Game Plus mode. This information was confirmed by GameInformer during a Q&A with Resident Evil developers, Yasuhiro Ampo and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.

During the video, the devs explain how New Game Plus will still be present within the remake. This is obviously fantastic news for players that like to replay their favorite games and collect every item.

Not much is currently known about what the Resident Evil 4 Remake New Game Plus mode will entail, but previous entries in the series enable players to run through the game with all their upgraded guns. This makes mowing down the zombie hordes incredibly satisfying, especially when they proved menacing in the first playthrough.

Capcom The original Resident Evil 4 featured a New Game Plus mode.

Playing through the original Resident Evil 4 on New Game Plus was also a great way to farm additional funds to purchase weapons like the iconic Chicago Typewriter – a powerful machine gun that has unlimited ammo.

Additionally, players that beat the game once could also unlock new skins, weapons, and game modes. As a result, we expect that Resident Evil 4 Remake will follow a similar route. Of course, we’ll be sure sure to update this article as soon as we get more details.

For now, though, that’s everything we currently know about the Resident Evil 4 Remake New Game Plus mode. Be sure to check out our Resident Evil page for all the latest news and updates.