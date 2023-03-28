How to complete the “More Pest Control” request in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake “More Pest Control” request can be frustrating if you don’t know where to look, so we’ve put together a quick guide on how to complete it.

Resident Evil games are known for rewarding exploration and awareness of your surroundings. The Resident Evil 4 remake doubles down on that ideal as it has added requests and treasure hunts throughout the game that were not present in the original.

One of these is the “More Pest Control” request that can be picked up in Chapter 9 of the game. When you enter the grand hall area of the Castle, you’ll run into the blue-tinted request note that tasks you with getting rid of 3 rats around the castle grounds.

Below, you’ll find the “More Pest Control” request solution to help you continue your Resident Evil 4 remake journey.

“More Pest Control” request as seen in the game.

Resident Evil 4 remake “More Pest Control” rats locations

To complete this request, you simply need to kill 3 rats located around the castle. You can either shoot them or opt to save your ammo and swing at them with your knife – just be careful as they are quite agile and fast! You can easily tell one is nearby thanks to the squeaking audio cue they emit.

The first rat is located in the hallway leading up to Dining Hall from the Grand Hall. It is just past the door where you initially pick up the request. Rats run away from Leon and the player might accidentally push it into the Dining Hall itself, but it should be easy to locate thanks to the audio cue.

Capcom The first rat needed for the request, encounter on the way to the Dining Hall

The second rat is located in the hallway leading up to the Armory. Simply travel from the Grand Hall toward the Armory and you should hear the rat’s audio cues on the way. This rat has a habit of hiding behind suits of armor decorating the hall, so be sure to check behind them.

Capcom The second rat hiding behind a suit of armor in the hallway leading up to the Armory

The third rat is one you might have to wait for. It hides in the hallway leading to the Mausoleum from the Grand Hall. The problem is that this area only becomes accessible to the player in Chapter 10, after a brief segment where you play as Ashley.

So if you don’t have access to this part of the castle, simply continue with your main objective – don’t worry, you will not fail or miss out on the request. The rat itself is pretty easy to spot as the hallway it’s in doesn’t feature anything he can hide behind and is very narrow.

Capcom The third and final rat found in the dark, narrow hallway leading to the Mausoleum from the Grand Hall

When you exterminate all of the rats make your way back to the merchant to be rewarded with 3 spinels for your efforts.

