How to make money fast in Resident Evil 4 remake: Pesetas guide

Pesetas are the main currency used in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and you’ll need it to purchase items and max out your weapons – so here’s how to make money fast.

While you can scavenge for items and basic weapons in Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, you’ll need a healthy balance of money if you want to purchase the best guns and upgrade them to their full potential.

With so many infected enemies looking to tear you apart limb from limb in the game, it’s also important to have plenty of Pesetas spare for extra healing items or to fix your broken knife.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best ways to get more money fast in the Resident Evil 4 remake so you’ll never run out of Pesetas in a pinch.

How to make money fast in Resident Evil 4 Remake

1. Loot all dead enemies

By far the easiest way to stock up on Pesetas is by taking out Ganados and searching their bodies. These are the game’s cannon fodder enemies, so you’ll be eliminating quite a lot of them during your playthrough anyway.

You won’t always get money from defeated Ganados, but it’s always worth searching their bodies as they’ll usually have something useful. If you’re in a rush, you can tell if an enemy has dropped Pesetas as a golden ray of light will appear above them.

2. Break boxes with yellow stripes

You can find plenty of Pesetas (and other useful items) by breaking boxes and crates that are located around the map. You can tell if a box is breakable because it will have yellow stripes painted on it. Handy, right? Just be careful of alerting nearby enemies.

There are also plenty of decorative vases to break later on in the game when you reach the Castle area. While these aren’t marked with yellow stripes, you can usually spot them as they’re very shiny.

3. Complete side missions and buy items to sell

There are loads of side missions in the Resident Evil 4 remake, from locating a Gold Chicken Egg to shooting Blue Medallions. You can find them as blue sheets of paper attached to walls, and once you’ve finished them the Merchant will reward you with Spinels.

You can use these Spinels to purchase rare items and weapons that can’t be bought with Pesetas. While you’ll no doubt want to keep some of these, you can sell any items you don’t want back to the Merchant for Pesetas, which makes it a great little income source.

4. Purchase treasure maps from the Merchant

As well as weapons and healing items, you can also purchase treasure maps from the Merchant. Buying one of these will reveal all of the undiscovered valuable items in the nearby area – and they can be sold for quite a hefty sum of money.

It may sound counterintuitive to purchase something when you’re trying to get more money, but treasure maps are obtained with Spinels, not Pesetas, so you don’t need to feel bad about buying them. Besides, it will all pay off in the end!

5. Save treasure from getting dirty

Quite a lot of hidden treasure in the Resident Evil 4 remake needs to be shot down from the air, but if it’s hanging precariously over a well it will end up getting dirty when it falls in. This will reduce the value of the treasure by quite a lot.

You can avoid this happening by shooting the piece of wood that’s holding a well’s cover open. Once the cover has fallen over the well, shoot that treasure down and it will remain clean – and as a result, it will be worth a lot more money.

6. Sell treasure to the Merchant

Without a doubt, the most lucrative way of making money in the Resident Evil 4 remake is by selling treasures to the traveling Merchant. These treasures can be anything from rare gems to pearl pendants and beyond.

Don’t rush to sell all of your treasures, though, as some of them can be combined, like the Flagon that can be inlaid with gemstones. Doing so will give them a huge boost in value, so it’s definitely worth the patience!

Keep an eye on the different value bonuses that are offered when combining treasures. For example, you’ll get a 1.4x multiplier for laying three gemstones of the same color inside an Elegant Mask.

Resident Evil 4 Remake treasures list and prices

Here are just a few of the treasures you can find in the Resident Evil 4 remake and the amount of Pesetas they can be sold for:

Velvet Blue – 2,500 Pesetas

Ruby – 3,000 Pesetas

Sapphire – 4,000 Pesetas

Pearl Pendant – 5,000 Pesetas

Elegant Mask – 5,000 Pesetas

Elegant Mask with three Rubies – 19,600 Pesetas

Flagon with two mixed Gems – 12,100 Pesetas

Gold Chicken Egg – 9,000 Pesetas

Treasures have no use other than looking pretty in your inventory, so it’s a good idea to sell them to the Merchant whenever you come across his shop.

You can also sell weapons, attachments, herbs, or even ammo if you’re running low on Pesetas, but we’d advise against that unless you really need the money as you’ll need these things to survive the game.

That’s all you need to know about earning money fast in the Resident Evil 4 remake! For more Resident Evil 4 content, check out the following guides below:

