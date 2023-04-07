Resident Evil 4 players slam “greedy” post-launch microtransactions

Resident Evil 4 players have slammed Capcom for greedily sneaking post-launch microtransactions into the acclaimed remake.

Capcom released the Resident Evil 4 remake to widespread acclaim late last month. Many longtime fans felt the gameplay and graphical improvements enhanced what has long been considered the best survival horror game of all time.

To the delight of players, Capcom’s for the title didn’t stop with launch day. The free Mercenaries DLC just hit digital stores for all who own the remake. And rumors suggest the much-coveted Ada Wong-starring Separate Ways content could arrive before this year’s end.

There’s one specific aspect of RE4’s post-launch content that users aren’t too thrilled about, however – surprise microtransactions.

Resident Evil 4 fans slam sudden addition of microtransactions

On top of introducing the Mercenaries mode, Capcom’s recent RE4 update also added in-game purchases for gun upgrades.

The microtransactions come in the form of 11 paid Weapon Upgrade Tickets, which range in price depending on whether players buy them separately or in a bundle.

A single Weapon Upgrade Ticket costs $2.99 on the Steam store; a bundle featuring three tickets runs $6.99. Lastly, a five-ticket package bears a price tag of $9.99.

Needless to say, players aren’t too pleased with the stealth addition of in-game purchases. Others dismissed the fury, though, reminding fellow fans the paid DLC is optional.

But several Twitter and Reddit users responded to such dismissal by pointing out how the publisher waited for a sea of positive reviews before introducing microtransactions, which could potentially influence review scores.

Meanwhile, some still dislike the principle of implementing microtransactions into single-player experiences like Resident Evil 4.

Wrote one Redditor, “Back in my day we used to have cheat codes.” Another user joked, “Once upon a time, we had cheat codes. Now we still have cheat codes but, they’re not free.”

Of course, RE4 Remake isn’t the first game to add microtransactions post-release. (Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled notoriously received MTX after becoming a top seller.) It’s clear the trend won’t soon gain popularity amongst players, though.