How to unlock all Mercenaries characters in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Mercenaries mode has arrived in the Resident Evil 4 remake, so here’s how to unlock all four characters as well as details about their loadouts.

If you’ve already stormed your way through the Resident Evil 4 remake’s main story, you’ll be pleased to know that iconic The Mercenaries mode has returned. While it wasn’t playable at launch, it’s now available to play as free DLC.

This fast-paced side mode requires you to defeat as many waves of enemies as you can with limited resources before time runs out. There are four characters to play as, and each one has a different loadout and special ability.

Article continues after ad

Although the game’s main character Leon Kennedy will be available to choose from the start, you’ll need to unlock the other three before you can try them out – so here’s how to get them all.

Capcom

All The Mercenaries characters in Resident Evil 4 remake

There are currently four characters available in the Resident Evil 4 remake’s Mercenaries mode:

Leon – Unlocked by default

– Unlocked by default Luis – Unlocked after getting an A ranking with Leon on any stage

– Unlocked after getting an A ranking with Leon on any stage Jack – Unlocked after getting an A ranking with Luis on any stage

– Unlocked after getting an A ranking with Luis on any stage Hunk – Unlocked after getting an A ranking with Krauser on any stage

These characters all have their own unique loadout, combat moves, and special abilities to help you defeat the waves of enemies you’ll come across in The Mercenaries mode.

Article continues after ad

Leon loadout in The Mercenaries

Leon has an SG-09 R Pistol, a Riot Gun Shotgun, and a Stingray Rifle in his loadout. You’ll also get ammo for each weapon, a Knife, and a First Aid Spray. He’s a well-balanced character and he plays the same as he does in the main story.

Leon’s Mayhem Mode ability is increased power and increased speed, which means you’ll be able to get away from tight situations and take down enemies more easily. It’s not the most exciting ability, but it’s definitely useful in a pinch.

Article continues after ad

Luis loadout in The Mercenaries

If you choose Luis, you’ll get the powerful Red9 Pistol and the SR M1903 Rifle. You’ll also get some ammo for each weapon, a Knife, a Flash Grenade, and two First Aid Sprays. He’s got plenty of ranged firepower but is pretty vulnerable at close quarters.

Luis’ Mayhem Mode ability allows him to place dynamite that explodes after a small amount of time. You can also shoot the dynamite to make it explode sooner, which is great for crowd control or ambushing unsuspecting enemies.

Article continues after ad

Krauser loadout in The Mercenaries

If you go with Krauser, you’ll get an EJF-338 Compound Bow and a TMP SMG. You’ll also get some ammo for each weapon, a Knife, three Flash Grenades, and a First Aid Spray. He’s got strong melee attacks and explosive arrows at his disposal.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Krauser’s Mayhem Mode ability lets him temporarily mutate. When you’re in this mode, you’ll be able to dish out close-quarter melee attacks using the right trigger and use thrust attacks by pressing both the left and right triggers together.

Article continues after ad

Hunk loadout in The Mercenaries

If you choose Hunk, you’ll only get one weapon, but it’s a good one: The LE 5 SMG. Alongside this, you’ll get 160 SMG ammo, a Knife, three Grenades, and a First Aid Spray. He’s also got a neck-breaking melee attack that kills enemies instantly.

Hunk’s Mayhem Mode ability is unlimited ammo, which means you can continuously fire your LE 5 until the gauge runs out. The best part is that you won’t even need to reload, which makes it perfect for taking out a huge crowd of enemies fast.

Article continues after ad

You might be surprised to see that Ada Wong and Albert Wesker are missing from The Mercenaries characters list, especially as they were playable in the original Resident Evil 4 game.

While there’s always a chance they could be added as DLC characters for The Mercenaries in the future, Capcom hasn’t announced their arrival. You’ll just have to make do with Leon, Luis, Krauser, and Hunk for now.

That’s everything you need to know about The Mercenaries characters! Check out some more Resident Evil 4 remake guides below:

Article continues after ad

RE4 ending explained | Best weapons | Where to find the Shotgun | Where to find the Golden Egg | How to get the Rocket Launcher | Can you save the dog? | Does RE4 include Separate Ways? | Does RE4 include The Mercenaries? | How to change costume | How Spinels work | Achievements & Trophies list | Remake differences | Resident Evil 4 review | Should Capcom remake Resident Evil 5? | Will there be a Code Veronica remake?