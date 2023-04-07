How to unlock The Mercenaries in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Mercenaries mode has returned for the Resident Evil 4 remake, and it’s much easier to unlock than in the original game.

While the main campaign in the Resident Evil 4 remake will keep you busy for hours on end with New Game Plus and loads of collectibles available to unlock, a brand new mode has just been added with even more content: The Mercenaries.

This fan-favorite mode appeared as post-game content in the original game, and it’s making a comeback as free DLC on April 7, 2023 – just a couple of weeks after the Resident Evil 4 remake was released. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to unlock The Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 remake

In order to unlock The Mercenaries mode in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you’ll need to download it as DLC from your console’s digital store. The game should direct you to do this, or alternatively, you can search for ‘The Mercenaries’ manually.

You’ll also need to make sure that you’ve got the latest version of the Resident Evil 4 remake installed on your console. The Mercenaries launched on April 7, 2023, so double-check this before you try and play this new mode.

The good news is that – unlike the original game – you don’t need to have completed the Main Story to play The Mercenaries mode in the Resident Evil 4 remake. The game will recommend that you do this, but it’s entirely up to you.

What is The Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Mercenaries is sort of like a fast-paced mini-game that requires you to take on waves of enemies and defeat as many as you can with limited ammo, grenades, and supplies before the timer runs out.

You’ll be able to collect glowing green Time Orbs to increase your time limit, or glowing yellow Mayhem Orbs to increase your Mayhem Meter. Unleash this to give yourself a boost of speed, power, and more!

There are currently three maps to play on: Village, Castle, and Island. These are all based on familiar locations that you’ll experience when you play through the Resident Evil 4 remake’s main campaign.

When you finish a round of The Mercenaries, you’ll be given a score and a ranking based on your performance. There’s also a leaderboard so you can try and outrank other players around the world.

That’s everything you need to know about Mercenaries mode! Check out more Resident Evil 4 remake guides below:

