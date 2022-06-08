PS5 upgrades for Resident Evil 2, 3, & 7 appear on PSN database

Listings for Capcom’s Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 PS5 upgrades recently appeared on the PSN database, which could mean each update will go live sometime soon.

Capcom announced the current-gen upgrades for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 this past spring, promising free enhancements for all who own the titles on PS4 and Xbox One hardware.

While the publisher didn’t share much in the way of specifics, players can expect each game’s update to at least pack in visual enhancements.

What said enhancements will entail presently remains unknown, but it now appears as though Capcom could begin sharing concrete details in the near future.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 upgrades may launch soon

Twitter user PlayStation Game Size recently uncovered a trio of Resident Evil upgrades in the PSN’s backend for PlayStation 5.

Such findings indicate the free current-gen updates for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 could become available to download in the coming days.

According to PlayStation Game Size, the PS5 file size for RE2’s remake will weigh approximately 21.8GB without an update. The RE3 remake, on the other hand, will clock in at about 20.4GB. At the time of writing, Resident Evil 7’s file size is still unknown.

All of the above points to an imminent release for the previously teased Resident Evil enhancements. Should this prove true, it’s possible Capcom will confirm as much early next week.

As part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, Capcom plans to host a games showcase on Monday, June 13 at 3:00 PM PT. The publisher tempered expectations by noting that the 35-minute broadcast won’t include new reveals.

However, those who tune in can look forward to more in-depth details about previously announced projects.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, then, if the likes of Street Fighter 6 and the recently unveiled Resident Evil 4 remake appear in some capacity.