GTA 3 cheats for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Liberty City is where many fans first fell in love with Grand Theft Auto, but it’s also the first time many of us got to use GTA 3 cheats for the first time. Here they all are in time for the remaster, enjoy!

GTA 3 was a game-changer, not just for Grand Theft Auto, but for all open-world games. Nothing like it had ever been seen on console before. The streets of Liberty City rendered in full 3D was a sight to behold, and the gameplay was addictive, but what was even more fun was spawning a tank with GTA 3 cheats and causing anarchy.

Advertisement

With a remaster of GTA 3 heading our way on November 11, 2021, we felt now was the perfect time to remind ourselves of all the cheats. The Definitive Edition will be launching on PC, and modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and we expect the cheats will come with it.

Contents

PlayStation GTA 3 cheats

The following GTA 3 cheats are for PlayStation consoles and can be used across PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5:

All Weapons: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

More Money ($250,000): R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Health: R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Armor: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Change into a random outfit: Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Raise Wanted Level: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

No Wanted Level: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Increased Gore: Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X

Improved Car Skills: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle

Invisible Cars: L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle

Blow Up All Cars: L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Fly Cars Like the Dodo: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Spawn A Tank: Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2

Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2

Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Pedestrians Hate You: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2

Pedestrians Fight Each Other: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1

Crazy Pedestrians with Weapons: R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down

Clear Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle

Cloudy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square

Rainy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle

Foggy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X

Xbox GTA 3 cheats

The following GTA 3 cheats are for Xbox players across all consoles that the game has been released on. This includes the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S:

Raise Wanted Level: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Lower Wanted Level: Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Increase Money By $250,000: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Health: RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Armor: RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Receive All Weapons: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Change Character: Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right

Increased Gore: X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A

Armed Pedestrians: RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down

Pedestrians All Hate You: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT

Pedestrians Fight with Everyone: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB

Speed Up Time: B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y

Faster Gameplay: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT

Slower Gameplay: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT

Clear Weather: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y

Cloudy Weather: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X

Rainy Weather: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B

Foggy Weather: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A

Spawn Tank: B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y

Improved Driving Mode: RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y

Flying Cars: Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB

Exploding Cars: LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB

Invisible Cars: LT, LT, X, RT, Y, LB, Y

PC GTA 3 cheats

The following GTA 3 cheats are for PC players. They can be used by entering the codes in bold into the game’s console:

Advertisement

Full Health: GESUNDHEIT

Unlock all weapons: GUNSGUNSGUNS

Have money: IFIWEREARICHMAN

Full armor: TORTOISE

Clear skies: SKINCANCERFORME

Flying cars: CHITTYCHITTYBB

Invisible cars: ANICESETOFWHEELS

Destroy nearby cars: BANGBANGBANG

Improve car handling: CORNERSLIKEMAD

Spawn tank: GIVEUSATANK

Change clothes: ILIKEDRESSINGUP

Increase wanted level: MOREPOLICEPLEASE

Decrease wanted level NOPOLICEPLEASE

Faster game speed: TIMEFLIESWHENYOU

Pedestrians riot: ITSALLGOINGMAAAD

Pedestrians attack you: NOBODYLIKESME

Pedestrians have weapons: WEAPONSFORALL

Foggy weather: ILIKESCOTLAND

Very foggy weather: ILOVESCOTLAND

Very very foggy weather: PEASOUP

To learn more about the upcoming remaster of GTA III, check out our full guide.

You can also check out our guide to GTA San Andreas cheats and GTA Vice City cheats.