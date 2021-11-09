GTA 3 cheats for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Liberty City is where many fans first fell in love with Grand Theft Auto, but it’s also the first time many of us got to use GTA 3 cheats for the first time. Here they all are in time for the remaster, enjoy!
GTA 3 was a game-changer, not just for Grand Theft Auto, but for all open-world games. Nothing like it had ever been seen on console before. The streets of Liberty City rendered in full 3D was a sight to behold, and the gameplay was addictive, but what was even more fun was spawning a tank with GTA 3 cheats and causing anarchy.
Advertisement
With a remaster of GTA 3 heading our way on November 11, 2021, we felt now was the perfect time to remind ourselves of all the cheats. The Definitive Edition will be launching on PC, and modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and we expect the cheats will come with it.
Contents
PlayStation GTA 3 cheats
The following GTA 3 cheats are for PlayStation consoles and can be used across PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5:
- All Weapons: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- More Money ($250,000): R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Full Health: R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Full Armor: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Change into a random outfit: Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Raise Wanted Level: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- No Wanted Level: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Increased Gore: Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X
- Improved Car Skills: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle
- Invisible Cars: L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle
- Blow Up All Cars: L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Fly Cars Like the Dodo: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Spawn A Tank: Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2
- Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2
- Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Pedestrians Hate You: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
- Pedestrians Fight Each Other: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
- Crazy Pedestrians with Weapons: R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down
- Clear Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle
- Cloudy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square
- Rainy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle
- Foggy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X
Xbox GTA 3 cheats
The following GTA 3 cheats are for Xbox players across all consoles that the game has been released on. This includes the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S:
- Raise Wanted Level: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Lower Wanted Level: Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Increase Money By $250,000: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Full Health: RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Full Armor: RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Receive All Weapons: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Change Character: Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right
- Increased Gore: X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A
- Armed Pedestrians: RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down
- Pedestrians All Hate You: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
- Pedestrians Fight with Everyone: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB
- Speed Up Time: B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y
- Faster Gameplay: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT
- Slower Gameplay: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
- Clear Weather: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
- Cloudy Weather: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
- Rainy Weather: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
- Foggy Weather: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A
- Spawn Tank: B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
- Improved Driving Mode: RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y
- Flying Cars: Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB
- Exploding Cars: LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB
- Invisible Cars: LT, LT, X, RT, Y, LB, Y
PC GTA 3 cheats
The following GTA 3 cheats are for PC players. They can be used by entering the codes in bold into the game’s console:
Advertisement
- Full Health: GESUNDHEIT
- Unlock all weapons: GUNSGUNSGUNS
- Have money: IFIWEREARICHMAN
- Full armor: TORTOISE
- Clear skies: SKINCANCERFORME
- Flying cars: CHITTYCHITTYBB
- Invisible cars: ANICESETOFWHEELS
- Destroy nearby cars: BANGBANGBANG
- Improve car handling: CORNERSLIKEMAD
- Spawn tank: GIVEUSATANK
- Change clothes: ILIKEDRESSINGUP
- Increase wanted level: MOREPOLICEPLEASE
- Decrease wanted level NOPOLICEPLEASE
- Faster game speed: TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
- Pedestrians riot: ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
- Pedestrians attack you: NOBODYLIKESME
- Pedestrians have weapons: WEAPONSFORALL
- Foggy weather: ILIKESCOTLAND
- Very foggy weather: ILOVESCOTLAND
- Very very foggy weather: PEASOUP
To learn more about the upcoming remaster of GTA III, check out our full guide.
You can also check out our guide to GTA San Andreas cheats and GTA Vice City cheats.