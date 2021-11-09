GTA Vice City cheats for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

GTA Vice City cheats let you turn the the city into your very own electric 80s dream, or nightmare. Here’s all the cheats for PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and PC.
Arriving shortly after GTA 3, Vice City was a bold step for the series, but one that paid off immensely. The game replaced the grey, grimy streets of Liberty City with a colorful and glitzy take on 80s Miami. Vice City was the ultimate playground for chaos, and this was even more apparent when using the GTA Vice City cheats.
With a remaster of GTA Vice City heading our way on November 11, 2021, we felt now was the perfect time to remind ourselves of all the cheats. The Definitive Edition will be launching on PC, and modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and we expect the cheats will come with it.
Contents
PlayStation GTA Vice City cheats
The following GTA Vice City cheats are for PlayStation consoles and can be used across PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5:
- Slow down gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
- Speed up game clock: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Speed up gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Full Body Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Full Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Kill Yourself: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- All traffic lights stay green: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1
- View media level meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- All female NPCs carry weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X
- Female NPCs follow you: Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Triangle
- NPCs drive aggressively: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Pedestrians have weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Pedestrians attack you (cannot be turned off): Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Pedestrians riot (cannot be turned off): Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
More GTA Vice City cheats on PlayStation
- Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Play as Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
- Play as Hillary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
- Play as Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
- Play as Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Play as Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Play as Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
- Play as Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
- Play as Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Play as Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
- Play as Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- All vehicles become black: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- All vehicles become pink: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- All vehicles, except motorcycles, become invisible: Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1
- Cars can now fly: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Destroy all nearby cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Hovering Boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Cars can drive on water: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
- Vehicles have perfect handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Weird Wheels: R1, X, Triangle, Right, R2, Square, Up, Down, Square
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Remove Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Obtain Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Obtain Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Obtain Weapon Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Cloudy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Foggy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Stormy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Sunny weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Very cloudy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
Spawn vehicle cheats on PlayStation
The following cheats spawn a vehicle into Vice City for the player to use:
- Spawn a Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Spawn a Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Spawn a Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn a Hotring Racer 1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn a Hotring Racer 2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Spawn a Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn a Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn a Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
- Spawn a Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
Xbox GTA Vice City cheats
The following GTA Vice City cheats are for Xbox players across all consoles that the game has been released on. This includes the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S:
- Armor: RT, RB, LT, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Fill Health: RT, RB, LT, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Weapons Set 1: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Weapons Set 2: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Weapons Set 3: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
Spawn vehicle cheats on Xbox
The following cheats spawn a vehicle into Vice City for the player to use:
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, SQUARE, L2
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: Down, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Spawn Sabre Turbo: RightL2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, Left
- Spawn Hotring Racer: R1, CIRCLE, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: R2, L1, CIRCLE, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, CIRCLE, R2
- Spawn Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, CIRCLE, Right
- Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, CIRCLE, Right
- Spawn Caddie: CIRCLE, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
- Flying Boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Nearby Vehicles Explode: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1
- Road Rage: R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Pink Cars: CIRCLE, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, X
- Black Cars: CIRCLE, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, CIRCLE
- Flying Vehicles: Triangle, Circle, Triangle, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Down
PC GTA Vice City cheats
The following GTA Vice City cheats are for PC players. They can be used by entering the codes in bold into the game’s console:
- All heavy weapons: NUTTERTOOLS
- All light weapons: THUGSTOOLS
- Decrease Wanted Level: LEAVEMEALONE
- Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Girls Carry Guns: CHICKSWITHGUNS
- Full Health: ASPIRINE
- Blow up nearby cars: BIGBANG
- Cars can fly: COMEFLYWITHME
- Cars can drive over water: SEAWAYS
More GTA Vice City cheats on PC
- Aggressive Drivers: MIAMITRAFFIC
- All medium weapons: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Stormy Weather: CATSANDDOGS
- Sunny: ALOVELYDAY
- Dense Clouds: ABITDRIEG
- Light Clouds/clear: APLEASANTDAY
- Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING
- Play as Hilary King: ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Play as Ken Rosenberg: MYSONISALAWYER
- Play as Lance Vance: LOOKLIKELANCE
- Play as Love Fist character (Dick): WELOVEOURDICK
- Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent): ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Play as Mercedes: FOXYLITTLETHING
- Play as Phil Cassidy: ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Play as Ricardo Diaz: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Play as Sonny Forelli: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Change Skin/Clothes: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Makes Tommy fatter: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- All cars turn black: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- All cars turn pink: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- All traffic lights are green: GREENLIGHT
- Commit Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Raise Wanted Level: AIRSHIP
- Fast boats can fly: ONSPEED
- Makes everything slower: BOOOOOORING
- Makes you smoke a cigarette: CERTAINDEATH
- Only the wheels of a car are visible: WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Pedestrians Carry Guns: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
- Pedestrians Hate You: NOBODYLIKESME
- Pedestrians Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Perfect Handling: GRIPISEVERYTHING
- Shows Media Level: CHASESTAT
- Speed up game clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
- Sportscars have big wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
Spawn vehicle cheats on PC
The following cheats spawn a vehicle into Vice City for the player to use:
- Spawn a Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn a Bloodring Banger 2: GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn a Caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING
- Spawn a Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn a Hotring Racer 2: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn a Rhino : PANZER
- Spawn a Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: THELASTRIDE
- Spawn a Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Love Fist’s Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Helicopter: AMERICAHELICOPTER
