GTA Vice City cheats for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

GTA Vice City cheats let you turn the the city into your very own electric 80s dream, or nightmare. Here’s all the cheats for PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and PC.

Arriving shortly after GTA 3, Vice City was a bold step for the series, but one that paid off immensely. The game replaced the grey, grimy streets of Liberty City with a colorful and glitzy take on 80s Miami. Vice City was the ultimate playground for chaos, and this was even more apparent when using the GTA Vice City cheats.

With a remaster of GTA Vice City heading our way on November 11, 2021, we felt now was the perfect time to remind ourselves of all the cheats. The Definitive Edition will be launching on PC, and modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and we expect the cheats will come with it.

PlayStation GTA Vice City cheats

The following GTA Vice City cheats are for PlayStation consoles and can be used across PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5:

Slow down gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Speed up game clock: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Speed up gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Full Body Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Kill Yourself: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

All traffic lights stay green: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

View media level meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

All female NPCs carry weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Female NPCs follow you: Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Triangle

NPCs drive aggressively: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

Pedestrians have weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Pedestrians attack you (cannot be turned off): Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Pedestrians riot (cannot be turned off): Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

More GTA Vice City cheats on PlayStation

Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Play as Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

Play as Hillary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

Play as Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Play as Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play as Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play as Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

Play as Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Play as Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play as Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

Play as Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

All vehicles become black: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

All vehicles become pink: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

All vehicles, except motorcycles, become invisible: Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1

Cars can now fly: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Destroy all nearby cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Hovering Boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Cars can drive on water: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

Vehicles have perfect handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Weird Wheels: R1, X, Triangle, Right, R2, Square, Up, Down, Square

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Remove Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Obtain Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Obtain Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Obtain Weapon Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Cloudy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Foggy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Stormy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

Sunny weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Very cloudy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Spawn vehicle cheats on PlayStation

The following cheats spawn a vehicle into Vice City for the player to use:

Spawn a Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Spawn a Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn a Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn a Hotring Racer 1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn a Hotring Racer 2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Spawn a Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn a Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn a Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Spawn a Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox GTA Vice City cheats

The following GTA Vice City cheats are for Xbox players across all consoles that the game has been released on. This includes the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S:

Armor: RT, RB, LT, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Fill Health: RT, RB, LT, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapons Set 1: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapons Set 2: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Weapons Set 3: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Spawn vehicle cheats on Xbox

The following cheats spawn a vehicle into Vice City for the player to use:

Spawn Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, SQUARE, L2

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: Down, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn Sabre Turbo: RightL2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, Left

Spawn Hotring Racer: R1, CIRCLE, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: R2, L1, CIRCLE, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, CIRCLE, Right

Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, CIRCLE, Right

Spawn Caddie: CIRCLE, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Flying Boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Nearby Vehicles Explode: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1

Road Rage: R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

Pink Cars: CIRCLE, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, X

Black Cars: CIRCLE, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, CIRCLE

Flying Vehicles: Triangle, Circle, Triangle, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Down

PC GTA Vice City cheats

The following GTA Vice City cheats are for PC players. They can be used by entering the codes in bold into the game’s console:

All heavy weapons: NUTTERTOOLS

All light weapons: THUGSTOOLS

Decrease Wanted Level: LEAVEMEALONE

Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Girls Carry Guns: CHICKSWITHGUNS

Full Health: ASPIRINE

Blow up nearby cars: BIGBANG

Cars can fly: COMEFLYWITHME

Cars can drive over water: SEAWAYS

More GTA Vice City cheats on PC

Aggressive Drivers: MIAMITRAFFIC

All medium weapons: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Stormy Weather: CATSANDDOGS

Sunny: ALOVELYDAY

Dense Clouds: ABITDRIEG

Light Clouds/clear: APLEASANTDAY

Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING

Play as Hilary King: ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Play as Ken Rosenberg: MYSONISALAWYER

Play as Lance Vance: LOOKLIKELANCE

Play as Love Fist character (Dick): WELOVEOURDICK

Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent): ROCKANDROLLMAN

Play as Mercedes: FOXYLITTLETHING

Play as Phil Cassidy: ONEARMEDBANDIT

Play as Ricardo Diaz: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Play as Sonny Forelli: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Change Skin/Clothes: STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Makes Tommy fatter: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

All cars turn black: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

All cars turn pink: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

All traffic lights are green: GREENLIGHT

Commit Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Raise Wanted Level: AIRSHIP

Fast boats can fly: ONSPEED

Makes everything slower: BOOOOOORING

Makes you smoke a cigarette: CERTAINDEATH

Only the wheels of a car are visible: WHEELSAREALLINEED

Pedestrians Carry Guns: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Pedestrians Hate You: NOBODYLIKESME

Pedestrians Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Perfect Handling: GRIPISEVERYTHING

Shows Media Level: CHASESTAT

Speed up game clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Sportscars have big wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Spawn vehicle cheats on PC

The following cheats spawn a vehicle into Vice City for the player to use:

Spawn a Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn a Bloodring Banger 2: GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn a Caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING

Spawn a Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn a Hotring Racer 2: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn a Rhino : PANZER

Spawn a Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST

Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: THELASTRIDE

Spawn a Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

Spawn Love Fist’s Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Helicopter: AMERICAHELICOPTER

To learn more about the upcoming remaster of GTA Vice City, check out our full guide.

You can also check out our guide to GTA San Andreas cheats.