GTA 5 cheats to use for PC

Feel like causing some chaos in Los Santos? Here’s a breakdown of all the best GTA 5 cheats for PC and what they do.
GTA 5 cheats on PC work a lot like they do on console. They allow the player to spawn certain vehicles, guns, or turn on a range of other fun and helpful effects. Cheats are an important part of GTA’s DNA, having existed since the very first game. Sometimes there’s nothing better than sitting back and causing mayhem by using cheats. They are also useful to anyone speedrunning the game, allowing them to turn off pesky cops or spawn faster cars.
Like most PC games, GTA’s cheats take the form of console commands rather than pressing random buttons or dialing numbers on the in-game cell phone. Here’s everything you need to know about using cheats in GTA 5 on PC.
Contents
- Warning about using GTA 5 cheats on PC
- How to enter cheats in GTA 5 on PC
- GTA 5 on PC cheats
- Spawning vehicle cheats in GTA 5
Warning about using GTA 5 cheats on PC
Remember, using cheats in GTA 5 on PC disables Achievements for that game session. Therefore it’s wise to save the game first. Some players create a separate file where they can cheat all they want. GTA 5 cheats are designed to be used for fun, but we’d always recommend playing the game through without cheating too.
How to enter cheats in GTA 5 PC
To enter GTA 5 cheats on PC, press the tilde key (~) to bring up the game’s console. This is where GTA cheats are inputted on PC, making it a little different from how it works on console.
GTA 5 PC cheats
GTA 5 cheats on PC are essentially a list of console commands. Here’s a list of all GTA 5 PC cheats:
- PAINKILLER: Become invincible for only 5 minutes
- TOOLUP: Have all weapons
- TURTLE: Have full health and armor
- POWERUP: Recharge special bar
- CATCHME: Run faster than normal
- GOTGILLS: Swim faster than normal
- HOPTOIT: Jump higher than normal
- FUGITIVE: Increase wanted level
- LAWYERUP: Lower wanted level
- DEADEYE: Improve your characters accuracy with weapons
- HOTHANDS: Punches cause explosions
- HIGHEX: Exploding bullets
- INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets
- LIQUOR: Make your character drunk
- SKYDIVE: Spawn a parachute
- SKYFALL: Fall from the sky without a parachute
- MAKEITRAIN: Change the weather
- SNOWDAY: Make road surfaces slippery
- FLOATER: Low gravity mode
- SLOWMO: Turn on slow motion
- JRTALENT: Play as an NPC
Spawning vehicle cheats in GTA 5
These GTA 5 cheats PC cheats spawn a variety of vehicles by using the following console commands:
- TRASHED: Spawn a trash truck
- BARNSTORM: Spawn a stunt plane
- BANDIT: Spawn a BMX bike
- BUZZOFF: Spawn an armed helicopter
- FLYSPRAY: Spawn a crop duster plane
- HOLEIN1: Spawn a golf caddie
- COMET: Spawn a comet sports car
- RAPIDGT: Spawn sports car
- VINEWOOD: Spawn a limo
- ROCKET: Spawn a motorcycle
- OFFROAD: Spawn a dirt bike
