GTA 5 cheats to use for PC

Feel like causing some chaos in Los Santos? Here’s a breakdown of all the best GTA 5 cheats for PC and what they do.

GTA 5 cheats on PC work a lot like they do on console. They allow the player to spawn certain vehicles, guns, or turn on a range of other fun and helpful effects. Cheats are an important part of GTA’s DNA, having existed since the very first game. Sometimes there’s nothing better than sitting back and causing mayhem by using cheats. They are also useful to anyone speedrunning the game, allowing them to turn off pesky cops or spawn faster cars.

Advertisement

Like most PC games, GTA’s cheats take the form of console commands rather than pressing random buttons or dialing numbers on the in-game cell phone. Here’s everything you need to know about using cheats in GTA 5 on PC.

Contents

Warning about using GTA 5 cheats on PC

Remember, using cheats in GTA 5 on PC disables Achievements for that game session. Therefore it’s wise to save the game first. Some players create a separate file where they can cheat all they want. GTA 5 cheats are designed to be used for fun, but we’d always recommend playing the game through without cheating too.

How to enter cheats in GTA 5 PC

To enter GTA 5 cheats on PC, press the tilde key (~) to bring up the game’s console. This is where GTA cheats are inputted on PC, making it a little different from how it works on console.

Advertisement

GTA 5 PC cheats

GTA 5 cheats on PC are essentially a list of console commands. Here’s a list of all GTA 5 PC cheats:

PAINKILLER : Become invincible for only 5 minutes

: Become invincible for only 5 minutes TOOLUP : Have all weapons

: Have all weapons TURTLE : Have full health and armor

: Have full health and armor POWERUP : Recharge special bar

: Recharge special bar CATCHME : Run faster than normal

: Run faster than normal GOTGILLS : Swim faster than normal

: Swim faster than normal HOPTOIT : Jump higher than normal

: Jump higher than normal FUGITIVE : Increase wanted level

: Increase wanted level LAWYERUP : Lower wanted level

: Lower wanted level DEADEYE : Improve your characters accuracy with weapons

: Improve your characters accuracy with weapons HOTHANDS : Punches cause explosions

: Punches cause explosions HIGHEX : Exploding bullets

: Exploding bullets INCENDIARY : Flaming bullets

: Flaming bullets LIQUOR : Make your character drunk

: Make your character drunk SKYDIVE : Spawn a parachute

: Spawn a parachute SKYFALL : Fall from the sky without a parachute

: Fall from the sky without a parachute MAKEITRAIN : Change the weather

: Change the weather SNOWDAY : Make road surfaces slippery

: Make road surfaces slippery FLOATER : Low gravity mode

: Low gravity mode SLOWMO : Turn on slow motion

: Turn on slow motion JRTALENT: Play as an NPC

Spawning vehicle cheats in GTA 5

These GTA 5 cheats PC cheats spawn a variety of vehicles by using the following console commands:

TRASHED : Spawn a trash truck

: Spawn a trash truck BARNSTORM : Spawn a stunt plane

: Spawn a stunt plane BANDIT : Spawn a BMX bike

: Spawn a BMX bike BUZZOFF : Spawn an armed helicopter

: Spawn an armed helicopter FLYSPRAY : Spawn a crop duster plane

: Spawn a crop duster plane HOLEIN1 : Spawn a golf caddie

: Spawn a golf caddie COMET : Spawn a comet sports car

: Spawn a comet sports car RAPIDGT : Spawn sports car

: Spawn sports car VINEWOOD : Spawn a limo

: Spawn a limo ROCKET : Spawn a motorcycle

: Spawn a motorcycle OFFROAD: Spawn a dirt bike

For more GTA Online guides and tips, check out our list below:

Make money fast guide | Diamond Casino guide | Inside Track horse betting tips | How to get more Casino chips | Fastest cars in GTA 5 | GTA Online weekly update patch notes | GTA 6 leaks | Action figure locations | Treasure Chest locations on Cayo Perico | How to use emotes in GTA Online