The best GTA 5 cheats for Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Grand Theft Auto is all about wreaking havoc and having a ton of fun while doing so. Yet, you’ll need a few tricks and cheats up your sleeve if you want to have the most fun possible.

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 is well underway, with players desperate for any sort of news about where Rockstar may be heading next with their iconic franchise.

However, some fans are still glued to GTA 5 with the sights and sounds of Los Santos still fresh in the mind. So, here are the absolute best cheats that will need, if you find yourself diving back into Rockstar’s latest iteration of Grand Theft Auto.

GTA V Health and Armor cheat

If you’re ever stuck in a jam, and let’s be honest this is GTA, you’ll need to get your health back to full at one point or another.

Sure, you could find a health pack that is lying around if you’re in a mission, but sometimes you don’t have the time to get to a Burger Shot and refill your health bar naturally. So, you’ll want the cheat to give yourself a bit of a lifeline.

On Xbox, punch in: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right arrow, X, LB, LB, LB

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right arrow, Square, L1, L1, L1

PC: Call: 1-999-887-853

GTA V Weapons cheat

Amassing an insane arsenal of weapons in GTA V can cost a pretty penny and a good few trips to AmmuNation – especially if you’re stuck in the Northern Desert area of the map.

However, if you haven’t got the time, or the in-game cash and you want all the weapons, with all the ammo, then it’s pretty simple.

On Xbox: Y, RT, Left arrow, LB, A, Right arrow, Y, Down arrow, X, LB, LB, LB

PlayStation: Triangle, R2, Left arrow, L1, X, Right arrow, Triangle, Down arrow, Square, L1, L1, L1

PC: Call: 1-999-8665-87

GTA V Lower Wanted status cheat

If you use those weapons to get into trouble with the police, you may just want a little help in getting them off your tail. Sure, you could call Lester and have him work his magic – for a price – but why not save yourself a few bucks and just cheat your way to an escape?

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right arrow, Left arrow, Right arrow, Left arrow, Right arrow, Left arrow

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right arrow, Left arrow, Right arrow, Left arrow, Right arrow, Left arrow

PC: Call: Lawyerup

GTA V Buzzard cheat

Running away from the Police can be one of the most enjoyable things to do in Grand Theft Auto. So, why not do it in style and terrorize the skies with a Buzzard helicopter?

Xbox: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

PC: Call: Buzzoff

GTA V Parachute cheat

Finally, if you do decide to spawn a Buzzard then you might just need a saving grace – a parachute, to be exact – just in case the Los Santos Police Department does succeed in their bid to shoot you out of the sky.

Xbox: Left arrow, Right arrow, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left arrow, Left arrow, Right arrow, LB

PlayStation: Left arrow, Right arrow, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left arrow, Left arrow, Right arrow, L1

PC: Call: Skydive

So, there you have it. If you’re gonna jump back into Grand Theft Auto 5, you’ll probably need to keep these codes close to hand until Rockstar decides to give us a new game and we all have to learn the new combinations.