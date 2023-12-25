You’ll find these Selling Sunset stars on cameo

Cameo is a popular site fans use to feel more connected to their favorite celebrities. Which Selling Sunset cast members are available for booking?

The agents at the Oppenheim Group spend plenty of time selling million-dollar mansions across the greater Los Angeles area.

That doesn’t mean they’re way too busy to film a few custom videos and personalized shoutouts for their fans.

Cameo is one of the quickest and easiest ways to connect with celebs you care about. These Selling Sunset stars are available for booking.

Article continues after ad

Book these Selling Sunset stars on Cameo

There are four current Selling Sunset cast members on Cameo fans can snag personalize videos from. The first is Amanza Smith, the second is Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, the third is Romain Bonnet, and the fourth is Bre Tiesi.

Article continues after ad

Mary and Romain also have an available option for people who want to receive videos from the couple as a unit.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

There are two former Selling Sunset cast members on Cameo as well. The first is Davina Potratz, and the second is Maya Vander. Davina and Maya both parted ways with Selling Sunset already, but they gained fame and notoriety with the help of the show.

Article continues after ad

Selling the OC agents are on Cameo too

Two real estate agents from Selling the OC are available on Cameo for booking as well. Alex Hall and Brandi Marshall both have accounts on the site for fans to click into.

On Cameo, people can request motivational messages, birthday wishes, pep talks, roasts, advice, and answers to incoming questions.

Article continues after ad

The opportunities are endless when it comes to what you’re looking for on this particular site. All the Selling Sunset and Selling the OC cast members on Cameo have ratings around five out of five stars. Their prices range from $95 to $500 per video.