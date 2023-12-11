Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz compares show to “suicide mission”

The drama of Selling Sunset seems to be stuck on a never-ending loop. Here’s the latest, which is coming from Davina Portraz.

In earlier seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix, Davina Potratz was one of the more interesting realtors to keep up with.

She was friends with Christine Quinn and she had drama with Chrishell Stause before parting ways with the show.

Now, she’s come forward to compare Selling Sunset to a “suicide mission“ while discussing if she’d ever return.

Davina Potratz’s true opinion of Selling Sunset

Davina left Selling Sunset after five seasons in 2022 to work for a competing brokerage. According to The Daily Mail, being part of this show felt like a “suicide mission” to her.

More specifically, she said, “If that’s how I’m going to be treated [on set], then why would I keep, like, being on a suicide mission? That doesn’t make sense.”

When asked if she would ever return to Selling Sunset for future seasons, she gave a blunt and honest answer.

Davina said, “I definitely would [go back] but I wanna get… maybe fair treatment would be nice or at least show a little bit of my real estate career. I’m happy to get involved in drama and confront people and everything, but I do wanna feel like I’m not being bullied.”

She explained that having people like Christine or Maya Vander back on set with her would make it easier to continue filming down the line.

She noted that plenty of the agents were actually much friendlier behind the scenes when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Davina also touched on the fact that she craves authentic friendships and interactions in her life without feeling like she’s playing a “chess game” or putting on a show.

It’s unclear if Netflix executives will invite her back to continue filming for Season 8 and beyond. Her willingness to return to the Oppenheim Group would likely be a factor.

