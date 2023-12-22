Selling Sunset fans don’t have empathy for Bre Tiesi’s “working mom” narrative

Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi tried to explain her past with newbie Cassandra Dawn.

Selling Sunset fans aren’t feeling entirely sympathetic for Bre Tiesi when it comes to juggling her career with motherhood.

One thing Bre Tiesi has proven since joining the cast of Selling Sunset is that she’s willing to put in work in the real estate industry.

She’s also open about how much motherhood means to her in various episodes of the show, as she shares one son with Nick Cannon.

Interestingly enough, some social media users aren’t on the same page when it comes to having sympathy for Bre‘s situation as a real estate agent and mom.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s what social media is saying

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss Bre‘s chat with Brett Oppenheim about the way she juggles her career and her motherhood responsibilities.

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Bre’s discussion with Brett about how he should have grace for her was uncomfortable to watch.

“She comes to Brett and essentially says I have a baby and you don’t give grace for how hard I’m working considering that.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Bre has a conversation with Brett and accuses him of not recognizing her effort given the lack of sleep, wants grace, but also snubs their attempts to boost her sales.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Someone responded, “That irritated me so much. I actually like Bre, but she’s not the only agent with a child or a family. You can’t go on about how great you are and how much you hustle, then ask them to consider your personal life when you’re not selling at their level.”

Another user added, “It’s also a business at the end of the day. Your personal situation unfortunately has nothing to do with it.”

Article continues after ad

The “snub” these Redditors are referring to happened when Bre voiced her annoyance at earning a potential $150,000 commission when she was hoping for a bigger listing from the Oppenheim brothers.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, she came to terms with taking on the listing when she realized she could use that commission amount to host a party.

To keep up with all things Selling Sunset, click here to read more.