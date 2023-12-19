Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith opens up about dating as a single mom

The love lives of Selling Sunset’s cast members are always on spectacle. Amanza Smith just joined the conversation.

Amanza Smith has been part of the Selling Sunset cast since Season 1 premiered on Netflix in 2019.

She spent time opening up about her broken marriage to the father of her two kids – former NFL player, Ralph Brown, who dipped out on her and their children leaving her to raise them on her own.

Now, Amanza is opening up to her fans about what it takes to be a single mother who’s interested in finding love.

Amanza Smith’s thoughts on dating as a single mom

Amanza shared an Instagram video on December 7, 2023, discussing the topic of dating and relationships for parents raising their kids on their own.

She said, “I haven’t prioritized dating much since becoming a single parent. It’s really hard to find time to date when you have two little lives that you’re in charge of and you’re doing it all by yourself.”

Amanza Smith opens up about being a single mom as she promotes a new dating app.

She continued, “A lot of my friends who are single parents… they would say that it’s hard.”

She goes on to note that there is no guidebook or instruction manual for single parents to tap into when they’re ready to open themselves up to romance again.

She then encourages all single parents to surround themselves with like-minded people who understand the experience.

The purpose of Amanza‘s video was to promote a new dating app called Stir. It’s specifically designed for single parents to meet each other.

INSTAGRAM Amanza Smith on Instagram.

Amanza’s openness and vulnerability in covering this subject led to an influx of positive responses in her comment section from fans.

One person wrote, “Raised two daughters on my own. I give all single mamas props because we all know it’s not easy at times.”

