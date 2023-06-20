Who did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chase Lemacks make a move on?

Chase Lemacks from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just unexpectedly flirted with one of his co-stars.

There has been a lot of romance in Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Mainly, there’s the love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae.

Then, of course, there’s the entertaining storyline between Gary and Deckhands Mads Herrera and Alex Propson.

Deckhand Chase Lemacks was one of the only crew members on the ship that wasn’t getting into the idea of having a work relationship. Well, until now.

Article continues after ad

Who did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chase Lemacks flirt with?

In Episode 12, Chase began making advances toward Chef Ileisha Dell. He flirted with her in several instances and even asked her to get into a tub with him, which she denied.

They might have made for a cute couple if it wasn’t for the fact that Ileisha already has a boyfriend. Yet, even though she has made it known that she is currently in a relationship with someone else, Chase is still flirting with her.

Article continues after ad

What makes matters worse is that Gary was encouraging Chase to pursue her, even though she’s taken.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I mean, she says she’s got a boyfriend, but why don’t you go and explore it?”, asks Gary in Episode 12.

As for now, Illesha doesn’t seem to be interested in his game.

“Chase is a sweetheart, he’s good-looking, he’s tall, he’s got a good body, but my boyfriend has all of those things as well. It’s always tough to do long distance, but I’m pretty loyal. Pretty? I mean, I am loyal,” says Ileisha in Episode 12.

Article continues after ad

Fans have shared their reactions to the drama on social media. Most seem to believe that Illesha would never go for Chase, and that he’s out of his league.

As the episodes release two at a time, viewers will soon see if Ileisha tells Chase off or gives their romance a try.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.