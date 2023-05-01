Below Deck Sailing Yacht Chase Lemacks announces he’s joining Cameo

Chase from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just revealed that he is now on Cameo.

Deckhand Chase Lemacks has had some trouble on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Specifically, he has been ruffling the feathers of First Mate Gary King.

Despite all the drama, most Below Deck viewers of the season think that Chase is making a great addition to the team.

In fact, he recently announced on social media that he is joining a platform to interact with his fans.

Is Chase from Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Cameo?

Yesterday, Chase revealed on his Instagram that he is joining Cameo, a platform where fans can charge celebrities to make custom videos.

The reality TV star posted a hilarious video where he acted out several occasions where fans might request a video from him.

He captioned the video and wrote, “Honestly humbled and amazed that people would pay a few bucks for a personalized video from me, but if that’s something you’re interested in, I promise to give you your money’s worth! Looking forward to having fun with it and if you come at me with a weird request you’ll probably make my day!”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans instantly shared their excitement in the comment section of his video.

One fan wrote, “I can’t love this more!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “you went all out!!!”

Chase is charging $25 per custom video and is currently available for requests. He’s not the only crewmember from Season 4 who is on Cameo.

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher is also on Cameo and charges $100 for each fan video. Captain Glen is also selling videos for $99.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.