Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin confirms romance with Daisy before Season 4 filming

Colin and Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht had an explosive argument at the Season 4 reunion. And neither held back revealing unexpected details.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the dramatic gift that keeps on giving, with one of the biggest discussions in the reunion being about the relationship between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae.

Even though it eventually became an entertaining love triangle with First Mate Gary King, viewers were still hoping that Daisy & Colin would become a couple.

In fact, fans started suspecting that the two were in a relationship before the season started filming.

And, according to Colin in the reunion, those fans were right all along.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy & Colin argue in the reunion?

The second part of the Season 4 reunion released on July 18. In it, Daisy and Colin went back and forth over their tumultuous relationship. And it got tense quickly.

At one point, Colin revealed to fans and to the rest of the crew that their on-screen romance in Season 4 wasn’t the beginning of their relationship.

He said, “You can’t reason with this woman. And I realized that. I ended things with her. But this is what I need to say: Daisy and I hooked up before the season.”

The engineer went on to say that both Gary and Glenn were happy that they were pursuing each other. But, Daisy had a completely different story.

Apparently, Colin was seeing another woman while they were together before Season 4 started filming. And that is the real reason that they broke up. In fact, Daisy claims that she was the one who ended things, not Colin.

She said, “We return to the boat and I find out he’s sleeping with someone he’s working with. So, I immediately retreat, I put up all of my walls. This is nothing that gets shown, nothing that’s aired. And I become very defensive. Colin made me feel incredibly guilty about the Gary thing. That didn’t just happen on season, that happened throughout the year.”

Viewers didn’t get a conclusive answer on whose perspective was the truth. Nevertheless, the chance of Colin and Daisy getting back together is slim to none.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.