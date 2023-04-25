Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Why are Gary and Chase fighting?

The two deckies are already done with each other despite having spent just one episode together.

With First Mate Gary King returning to the Parsifal III, he’s already clashed with new deckhand Chase, and it doesn’t look like their relationship is going to get much better.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is no stranger to big drama, especially with the enclosed spaces that the yachties have to coexist in.

But after the latest episode, it appears that Captain Glenn is going to have to put up with a lot more infighting among the crew, because the deckies are not getting on well.

The issues began once Gary returned to the ship, immediately after one of the crew’s nights out between charters. He was introduced to the new deckies before they set off.

Bravo Below Deck Sailing Yacht usually sees lots of drama, but it doesn’t escalate as quickly as this.

Why are Gary and Chase fighting on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The trouble between the two deckhands started when Chase tried explaining how to tie ropes to Alex, another newbie, before Gary interrputed him.

Gary took over Chase’s tutorial, told Alex something different about the ropes, and then exclaimed that because he’s First Mate, they do things “my f*cking way, bitches!”, which clearly annoyed Chase.

So things between Chase and Gary got off to a pretty bad start, and it wasn’t long until things got even worse, when they tried putting out the water toys.

Chase wanted to put out more toys than Gary, which meant the First Mate pulled rank on him. In response, Chase called him a “know-it-all” when chatting to Colin.

To make matters worse, Gary shouted at Chase in front of the charter guests, which is a big no-no in Below Deck etiquette.

Things really heated up when Chase checked the water levels in the hot tub, which Gary attacked him over, putting him into a really sour mood. This only got worse when Captain Glenn asked him to clean parts of the deck on top of his other work.

With the bulk of Season 4 left to come, it’s clear that this is just the beginning of some serious tension, and many fans are predicting that Chase won’t last the whole show.

