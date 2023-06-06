Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht airing two episodes in one week?

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 episodes coming out twice a week? Bravo just revealed the unexpected scheduling details.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has brought non-stop entertainment since the very first episode.

For one, there’s an interesting love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae, which has resulted in some off-screen drama.

Then, of course, there are the many chaotic problems that Parisal III brought along the way.

For fans who have been enjoying the season, you’re in luck. It seems as though Bravo is starting to share twice the amount of episodes a week.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht releases two episodes at a time?

This rumor started when fans on Reddit noted that two episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are airing on June 12. One fan wrote, “A new promo on Bravo said 2 new episodes back-to-back next week on 6/12.”

Another viewer chimed with the following: “My Xfinity had the same thing. 2 new episodes. My guess is it’ll be corrected before next week but you never know.”

According to Bravo itself, a double-episode release is confirmed for this season. On June 12, both episodes 10 and 11 are set to air back-to-back. In fact, this is not the only double feature that fans will get this season.

The Bravo schedule also shows that episodes 12 and 13 will run back-to-back premieres on June 19.

It hasn’t been announced how many total episodes are in Season 4, or if the season is being given a reunion to recap all of the drama.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.