Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Mads repeatedly chooses Alex over Gary

Mads Herrera from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just chose Alex Propson over Gary King in her WWHL debut.

While the love triangle between First Mate Gary King, Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, and Engineer Colin Macrae has been making headlines, it isn’t the only ongoing romance on the yacht. In fact, it’s not even the only romance that includes Gary.

In Season 4, he has also been consistently pursuing new Stewardess Mads Herrera.

Daisy was recently put into the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

Article continues after ad

She was asked to do crew superlatives, but could only choose between Gary and Colin. Now, it’s Mads’ turn to play the game. But this time, it’s only with Gary and Deckhand Alex Propson.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Mads choose Alex over Gary?

On June 12, Mads made her debut appearance on WWHL, alongside Chase Lemacks.

She was asked to play a game in a segment called ‘Mads About Who?’ And needless to say, she definitely prefers Alex over Gary.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The reality TV named Alex as the better kisser, said that they share the same sense of humor, and even went as far as naming Alex as the person she would sooner introduce her parents to.

Article continues after ad

In comparison, the only time she chose Gary is when she admitted that he is more clingy than Alex.

Gary and Alex haven’t publicly responded to Mads’ answers as of yet.

As the rest of Season 4 continues to air twice a week, viewers will see if Mads pursues her relationship with Alex any further. Or, if it was just a brief fling.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.