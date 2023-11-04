Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans confused after Gary drops cryptic post

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are slightly perplexed after noticing crew member Gary King’s mysterious Instagram post.

Recently, BravoCon kicked Gary off the celebrity lineup due to his recent sexual misconduct allegations. The crew member was involved in a ton of drama in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, especially the love triangle with Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae.

In August 2023, a makeup artist for the show accused Gary of allegedly forcing himself upon her while he was drunk. The First Mate has since responded to the accusation, claiming it was “so far from the truth.” ‘

Now, Gary has posted a cryptic Instagram post featuring hashtags like “I would never do that.”

On November 2, Below Deck fans took to Reddit to discuss Gary’s strange social media post. “Is the falling into Daisies a reference to Daisy? I didn’t think they were still together. Also, read the hashtags. I guess he’s going with denying,” the OP wrote.

“Man Gary sucks at hashtags. I spent way too long trying to figure out who Alie was before I realised the first hashtag says a lie,” another person remarked. The post’s hashtags included “I would never do that” and “Don’t believe everything you see,” likely referencing his recent sexual misconduct allegations.

“Does anyone actually believe that Gary has never watched his seasons? I’ve always called total bull**** on that. But then again, he never seems to learn and only gets worse,” a third person commented.

Other fans pointed out how Captain Glenn and Ileisha liked the post, in addition to Gary being a “creep” on the Project Runway Below Deck episode.

It’s clear Gary took Captain Lee’s advice of “Don’t embarrass yourself” and “Don’t embarrass the boat” to a whole new level.

Check out our Below Deck coverage to stay updated with the franchise’s current and upcoming seasons.