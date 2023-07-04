Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ileisha Dell saw Chase Lemacks as a “younger brother”

Ileisha Dell from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just responded to Chase Lemacks making an on-screen move on her.

Season 4 from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has introduced a few new reality TV stars. One of which is Chef Ileisha Dell.

While she doesn’t get the most screen time, when she does, she is a fan-favorite.

One of her main storylines so far has been with Deckhand Chase Lemacks. Specifically, he has a crush on Illesha and has been trying to make advances on her.

She recently addressed this awkward moment and shared whether or not they still keep in touch.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ileisha know about Chase’s crush?

On July 3, Ileisha spoke with Decider about the season and her relationship with Chase.

When asked about Chase’s crush on her, she didn’t exactly see things the same was as he did.

She said, “I always just thought his attention had this cute little brother vibe. Some of the other crew members were telling me, “Oh, he got such a big crush on you.” And I was just like: “Whatever. I don’t think so. We’re just good friends.” However, I don’t really remember hugging him in the kitchen in that last batch of episodes. I was really saying, “Thank you for being my friend!”

The reality TV star went on to reassure fans that the two are still friends, despite his romantic intentions.

Ileisha said, “Oh my God, look, we’re friends to this day. All of us have this incredible bond with each other after going through this experience together. So yeah, I’ve spoken to him. It’s pretty funny to look back on, but nothing serious.”

Chase hasn’t responded to her comments as of yet.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.