Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans rage at Colin Macrae for flirtatious comment toward Ileisha Dell

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin Macrae is under fire for flirting with Ileisha Dell. And fans are letting him have it.

Colin Macrae did not have smooth sailing in Season 4 – no pun intended. He was tangled in an entertaining love triangle with Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and First Mate Gary King the entire time.

This romance drama ended up with an intense argument with Daisy at the reunion and a real-life fallout between the two. She even accused him of cheating on her.

The reality TV star recently posted on social media to respond to all of the backlash he’s received from this season. But he might have just made matters worse.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin Macrae flirt with Ileisha?

On July 27, Colin posted a video on Instagram to attempt to clear up the cheating rumors from Daisy. He revealed that he is seeing his videographer Britt and is not a cheater.

His co-star from Season 4, Chef Ileisha Dell, supported his video by commenting with a heart emoji.

And, in a now-deleted comment, he responded by writing, “stop flirting with me Leish…”

It’s unclear whether or not he was joking, but it seemed to directly contradict the message he was trying to convey in his tell-all video.

While his message is no longer public, all of the responses from his angry fans are clear as day.

One fan wrote, “Hypocrisy runs deep with this comment. You want the general public to do better? Take your own advice. Do better!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “That was mean. Right there. That’s the thing you’re against, right? Just save that type of comment.”

Besides deleting his original comment, Colin nor Ileisha have responded to all the backlash.

Bravo hasn’t announced Season 6 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht as of yet. To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.