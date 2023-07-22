Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King accused of bullying amidst Season 4 backlash

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht is now under fire for allegedly bullying a woman before he joined the show.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is over. And while it was very entertaining, it did shine a negative light on First Mate Gary King.

First, he got in the way of the romance between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae, making it a love triangle.

Then, he picked an unnecessary fight with Deckhand Chase Lemacks and eventually ended up throwing him under the boat with Deckhand Alex Propson.

From incident after incident, viewers quickly started to get fed up with him.

And now, he is getting called out for alleged negative treatment from someone in his past.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King bully someone?

On July 21, Gary posted a photo of himself, Daisy, and Colin together on Instagram.

He received hundreds of comments on the post, but some of the most spotlighted were from artist Sarah Avis.

She wrote, “After being heavily bullied at school by you, @king_gk it’s been interesting for me to watch your journey. The hurt you provided me with at school has haunted me into my adult life and when I read this post….sticks and stones ….. It truly reflects how I ended up feeling.”

Fans instantly started responding to her comment. Most of which were highly supportive of her sharing her story. When asked if she had been given an apology by Gary, she admitted that she hadn’t.

Sarah wrote, “Never has. Never will. I am at peace many years later after severe trauma but I am proud I am still alive, well and overcame it all. I am also happy to see he is well.”

Gary has not publicly responded to her comments. Judging by the backlash he received both on-screen and off-screen, he might not be invited for Season 5 if the show gets renewed for another season.

