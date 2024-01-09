Single’s Inferno Season 3 fans call Gyu-ri “childish” for her talk with Min-woo

Gyu-ri and Min-woo were one of the hopeful couples on Single’s Inferno Season 3 that had a few issues to work out, but fans were left unsettled by Gyu-ri’s private conversation with Min-woo.

On the island, Min-woo had trouble deciphering who he truly had feelings for between Gyu-ri and Si-eun. Gyu-ri had Min-woo and Min-kyu as possible suitors, but Min-woo also had feelings for Si-eun. He admitted that after his Paradise trip with Gyu-ri, he saw her in a different light.

Article continues after ad

But even fans could admit that something was unsaid between him and Si-eun. Bad timing led to them not being able to fully express how they felt. Going into the final two episodes, fans saw a cattier side to Gyu-ri as she was trying to understand where Min-woo was standing.

Article continues after ad

Their private conversation led fans to see a side to Gyu-ri that didn’t sit too well with fans – let’s get into it.

Gyu-ri becomes cold with Min-woo

In Single’s Inferno Season 3 Episode 10, Gyu-ri takes the opportunity to speak privately with Min-woo before it’s too late. But her cold, and almost chastizing demeanor, angered both fans and Min-woo.

Article continues after ad

Gyu-ri was unclear of where Min-woo’s feelings were headed when it came to her and Si-eun. During her time in Paradise with him, she admitted he was a bit too shy to have an in-depth conversation. But it didn’t deter her from still having feelings for him. During their conversation, she brought up their talk after their trip to Paradise where she asked him to lie low and behave himself in Inferno.

Article continues after ad

Min-woo looked shy as he admitted he didn’t know how she really felt about him and admitted he spoke with Si-eun. The conversation turned awkward, maybe even hostile, as Gyu-ri became upset after hearing Min-woo say he saw a new side to Si-eun. Gyu-ri told him she didn’t like guys who don’t listen to her. Even the hosts admitted it felt like Gyu-ri was interrogating him. She even told him he was acting like Gwan-hee.

Article continues after ad

Things got worse when Si-eun interrupted to try and get a moment with Min-woo, only to be shot down by Gyu-ri. Some fans weren’t too pleased with her demeanor.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“IN MY OPINION: I don’t understand why Gyuri treats Minwoo like a dog and also complains about the same thing she’s doing with Minkyu… Gyuri has the right to be angry but there are other ways to direct that anger. Her behavior seemed a bit childish to me,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

A fan agreed and said, “Finally someone said it. just bc she was the only girl there who was aware of his age, doesn’t give her the right to suffocate him & be a victim of her inferiority complex. whether it’s staged or not, what she did was not a decent thing to do & pls, she needs to learn girl code.”

Article continues after ad

“Idk but didn’t like Gyuri being so arrogant with Min-woo. She was looking down on him in their entire convo just because he is choosing some other person than her (you can’t tell me her ego didn’t get hurt) even if she has a point, definitely a turn-off for me,” expressed another.

Article continues after ad

In comparison, some fans felt that Gyu-ri was right to stand up for herself and his supposed “gaslighting” in Single’s Inferno Season 3. Others said that fans can’t expect her to be nice 100% of the time.

Ultimately, Min-woo said in his solo interview after the conversation, “I was quite flusters and upset. But we kept going in circles, and we weren’t getting anywhere, so I wanted to end our conversation quickly.”

Article continues after ad

Read more Single’s Inferno Season 3 content below: