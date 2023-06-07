Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan accuses Christine Quinn of “trying to backstab” her

Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset Season 6 just revealed her view on her feud with Christine Quinn.

Since joining the popular real estate show in Season 4, Emma Hernan has proven to be an asset to the series.

Fans have raved about how she isn’t afraid to hold back, making her a controversial fan favorite.

One of the biggest dramas she encountered on the series so far was with the show’s former star Christine Quinn. The two constantly went at it, providing non-stop entertainment.

Now that Christine has left the series, Emma has been honest about what it’s like to do the show without her.

What did Selling Sunset’s Emma say about Christine?

On June 7, Emma spoke with Grazia about all things Selling Sunset. Firstly, she addressed her past tension with Christine Quinn and used some harsh words in the process.

She said, “Nobody wants to feel like they’re under attack, or there’s someone trying to backstab them every single day. I was constantly backstabbed.”

The reality TV star went on about how good it felt to film without Christine in Season 6.

She said, “I finally didn’t have to worry about someone who I don’t care about trying to get me. I don’t have drama with people – I’m very easygoing.”

Emma also doubled-down on her opinion of Season 7, saying, “I feel like season seven is even better than six. We have another trip that’s even better than Palm Springs and there is definitely a lot of drama – the kind that you wouldn’t imagine.”

Since Season 7 has already been filmed, fans can expect the new season to release in late 2023 or early 2024.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.