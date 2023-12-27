Selling Sunset fans confused about Emma Hernan & Christine Quinn’s storylines

Was there a true inconsistency between Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn’s relationship history story with Peter Cornell?

When Christine Quinn parted ways with Selling Sunset at the end of Season 5, it was extremely dramatic and intense.

On top of leaving the show, she also stopped working for the Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent.

Fans of Selling Sunset have questions about some inconsistencies regarding her past relationship with a man who also dated Emma Hernan.

Fans are still weighing in on the Peter Cornell story

Although Christine stopped filming Selling Sunset back in April 2022, fans of the show are still asking questions about what happened between her, Peter, and Emma. In fact, a brand new Reddit thread was just launched to discuss all of the drama.

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Emma and Christine’s stories…. I’m still very confused. Granted I’m still in the process of watching Episode 6, but why does Emma assume that Christine is lying and that her boyfriend at the time wasn’t just cheating and lying?

“He could have also proposed to Christine, right? Does anyone know how to decipher it all or what really happened?”

As a reminder, Christine and Emma both dated a man named Peter Cornell. He works at the Oppenheim Group as the director of sports and entertainment.

Before Christine quit the show, she claimed Peter both proposed to her and cheated on her with Emma. Emma shut that down by saying she was the only woman Peter ever proposed to!

Someone responded in the Reddit thread saying it’s possible Peter could’ve been lying to both of them.

Someone else brought up the fact that Christine tried to claim Davina Potratz knew about the proposal, but that couldn’t have been true since Davina didn’t work at the Oppenheim Group at the time it allegedly took place.

It’s also important to note that Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet wasn’t aware that Peter proposed – even though Christine and Mary used to be best friends.

Viewers will have to take Christine and Emma at their word and believe whoever they want to believe in this messy situation.