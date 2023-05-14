Why isn’t Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn watching Season 6?

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn is no longer a part of the cast. And apparently, she is no longer watching the series.

Christine Quinn was one of the main stars of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset. Her dazzling real estate skills and fashion sense earned her the ranking of the most followed on the cast with a staggering following of over 4 million followers on Instagram.

Christine surprised fans when she shared that she will not be returning for Season 6.

But that’s not all. The reality TV star recently shared that not only is she no longer in the cast, but she is no longer interested in watching the show as a whole.

Is Christine from Selling Sunset watching Season 6?

In a recent interview for Entertainment News, she revealed that she is not watching the upcoming season.

However, it seems to be for a good reason. The star referenced the edit the girls are given for the show and how it’s different from their real personalities.

She said that, “I have my girls that I absolutely love, and I’m so supportive of them. But for me, I don’t think I’ll watch the show just because I want to know them for who they are and not what they’re edited to be, so for me I probably won’t watch it.”

None of the cast have reacted to her comments. And, while Christine is getting the most attention, another original member of the show has also opted to not return for the next season.

Fellow Selling Sunset alum Maya Vander has also decided to leave the series after five seasons.

She said in an interview that, “I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore.” Season 6 is set to premiere on May 19th.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.