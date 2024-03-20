Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband arrested for alleged domestic violence

It was recently alleged that Christine Quinn and her son were the victims of domestic violence from her husband.

You might remember Christine Quinn as one of the leading real estate agents on Selling Sunset.

After starring in several seasons, the reality TV star decided to leave the show and fans have been hoping that she will make a comeback ever since.

Now that she is off the Netflix show, Christine is focusing more on her family life, which includes her son and her husband. Sadly, though, it seems as though their family dynamic might have just changed forever.

Christine Quinn’s husband arrested for domestic violence

On March 20, Page Six reported that Christine’s husband had been arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident in Hollywood Hills.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” the outlet reported.

Page Six further claimed that the victim was Christine and the child was their son, but this has not been confirmed.

“The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital. Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son,” a source told the outlet. There were several photos of her husband Christian being taken by cops while in a bathrobe.

Christine hasn’t publicly addressed the alleged altercation as of yet, but tons of her fans have rushed to Reddit to send their well wishes.

One fan wrote, “I had such an eerie feeling about him on the show, something seemed off with them. Hoping that she stays safe now.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I hope she and the baby are safe and sound somewhere calm. and I hope she leaves him in jail and doesn’t ever go back to him.”