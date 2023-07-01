Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young shuts down “hurtful” drug abuse rumors

Selling Sunset Season 6’s Nicole Young is fed up with the drug abuse rumors. She just addressed the drama on social media.

Nicole Young has not had the best reality TV debut. Coming to Selling Sunset Season as a newcomer, fans instantly pegged her as the villain of the season.

One of the biggest storylines she went through during her first season was with her co-star Chrishell Stause. She accused Nicole of taking drugs in front of the entire cast. Their on-screen feud even caused death threats from fans.

Now, it seems as though she has had enough of the drug allegations from viewers. In fact, she just spoke out against them.

Does Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young take drugs?

On June 30, Nicole spoke to her fans and online haters about the drug rumors on her Instagram story.

She said, “I just wanted to quickly address something that honestly has been really frustrating to hear and get comments and DMs about.”

The reality TV star went on to say that she gained weight due to IVF. And that losing weight was from her body recovering from the process.

Nicole said, “It actually took me two full years for my body to recover from that to get back to the body that I always was. So it’s just really hurtful when people are like, ‘clearly she’s doing drugs’ or ‘clearly she has an eating disorder.’ I don’t do drugs. I don’t have an eating disorder. Never have.”

She hasn’t confirmed whether or not she will be returning for Selling Sunset’s Season 7. Either way, the series returns with another season on Netflix in October.

