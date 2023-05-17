Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset Season 5 just revealed why she left the Netflix show.

Even though she joined Selling Sunset in Season 4, Vanessa quickly became one of the main stars of the show.

But, her time on the series was short-lived. She ultimately left the show after its fifth, and her second, season.

For Selling Sunset Season 6, newcomers Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi will be filling up the gaps that Vanessa, Christine, and Davina left.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the real estate agent just revealed the reason why she left the show.

Why did Vanessa Villela leave Selling Sunset?

Similar to Davina, Vanessa also left Selling Sunset for business reasons.

Specifically, she chose to work as a real estate agent for The Agency, instead of The Oppenheim Group.

In a recent interview, she revealed that she didn’t feel like she fit in with the other stars of the Netflix show.

Vanessa said that, “I always felt like I was the new girl in school. They’re obviously super successful and it’s an incredible show, but I have to make my own life and make my dreams come true.”

The reality TV star also went on to share that she still talks to a few of her former costars.

She said that, “I love Maya so much, we stay in touch a lot. I also message here and there with Christine [Quinn] as well. She’s not in this season either, but she’s an incredible person and really nice to me. The rest are super nice, but we are not in contact right now.”

Selling Sunset is set to return with Season 6 on May 19. To stay updated on all things Seling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.