Selling Sunset fans expose the show as staged with viral editing error

Is Selling Sunset staged? All signs pointed to no until this TikTok video from Season 6 went viral.

Selling Sunset is quickly becoming one of the most popular reality TV shows. Not only is it known for its dramatic feuds between co-stars, but the cast is known for their genuine and authentic conversations.

Jason Oppenheim, the founder of the real estate company at which all of the agents work, addressed the previous scripted rumors and reassured fans that the show is real.

However, a new viral TikTok video has seemingly challenged his story.

Is Selling Sunset staged?

On May 25, a Selling Sunset fan shared a TikTok video of a scene from Season 6.

Specifically, it was a conversation between Jason and his ex-girlfriend, Chrishell Stause. What instantly stood out in the scene is a major editing error that exposes the truth about whether or not the show is scripted.

As Jason and Chrishell continued to talk, Jason’s drink went from being full, to nearly empty, to half-full, to back to being half-full, all in a one-minute scene.

The fan captioned the video and wrote, “How many times did they reshoot this scene on Selling Sunset.” The video has since gone viral with over 2 million views on the platform.

Fellow Selling Sunset fans have shared their reactions to the video in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “Omg I notice this every time any of them go out for lunch or dinner”.

Another viewer made a connection to Love Is Blind and wrote, “Now I truly understand why Love Is Blind uses those gold cups.” Jason has not responded to the viral video and its accompanying claims.

Selling Sunset is set to return for Season 7 in late 2023 or early 2024. To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.