Here’s the reason why Davina Potratz from Selling Sunset made the decision to leave the show.

Davina has definitely been a key member of Selling Sunset. As one of the main real estate agents on the show for several years, viewers saw her resume as extremely impressive.

Aside from her real estate skills, her on-screen personality has earned her over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans were surprised to see her missing from the cast for Selling Sunset Season 6.

The reality TV star spoke about her departure from the show and whether or not she would consider coming back.

Why did Davina Potratz leave Selling Sunset?

Davina ended up leaving the show because she joined another real estate agency. All of the Selling Sunset stars work under The Oppenheim Real Estate Group, including Chrishell and Heather.

But, Davina left this group to join Douglas Elliman, another real estate company.

The reality TV star made sure to clarify that she didn’t leave because of the cast.

She said that, “We all know each other so well. So I think they’ll be excited and supportive. It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.”

The real estate agent even said that while she is not returning for Season 6, she would not mind returning to the show in the future.

She said that, “I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast. Brett is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don’t think that that’s going to be an issue at all.”

Neither Netflix nor Davina have publicly confirmed her comeback as of yet. To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.