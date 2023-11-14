Why did Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk Break Up?

The president of the Oppenheim group, Jason Oppenheim, and German model Marie-Lou Nurk dated for 10 months until their split this year. Here’s all you need to know about their relationship and breakup.

Marie Nurk is a Paris-based model who is used to traveling for work. And Jason Oppenheim, as we know, is a real estate broker with offices across the globe. Jason has also been an OG cast member of the Selling Sunset franchise.

It was no surprise that the two first met on a vacation trip in Greece back in 2022. Both were at the restaurant Scorpios, which is renowned as a celeb hotspot. The pair fell for each other, knowing that maneuvering their relationship would be a big challenge.

How Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk’s romance started

Nurk talked about how the pair understood what they were signing up for. She posted an Instagram story on her profile where she said, “While it’s not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I’m grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it’s important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges.”

The couple was going strong as Nurk made appearances on Selling Sunset Season 6, and the two also purchased a house in L.A. However, it seems that their love just wasn’t meant to be.

Why did Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk break up?

In an Instagram story, Jason opened up about their breakup and let us know that the split happened because the two couldn’t handle the long distance.

He said, “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome.”

Although their split was unfortunate, it seems that the two parted on healthy terms and still remain good friends.