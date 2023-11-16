Selling Sunset: The truth about Amanza Smith and Jason Oppemheim’s hookup

Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenheim’s hookup might be the most surprising detail to surface at the Selling Sunset reunion.

The notion of Jason getting intimate with women who work at his brokerage isn’t exactly shocking, based on his (very public) relationship history.

The fact that he’s always describing Amanza as a great platonic friend makes this little secret more jaw-dropping than anything else.

Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenheim hooked up at one point

Amanza Smith discussing Jason Oppenheim.

The cast members of Selling Sunset were asked to answer questions on a lie detector machine at the reunion – and several different secrets were revealed.

For one, Jason tried to claim he no longer has feelings for Chrishell Stause. That turned out to be a lie. What’s even worse is that when Bre Tiesi was asked about her hookup with Michael B. Jordan, she admitted he didn’t impress her in the bedroom.

The truth about Amanza and Jason came to the surface when he was asked about the women he’s been intimate with from the office.

We know he dated Chrishell Stause for five months in 2021. We know he dated Mary Fitzgerald in the early 2000s, way before Selling Sunset cameras were around.

During Season 6 of the show, it was also revealed that he once dated Nicole Young. Any details about Jason and Amanza have continually been swept under the rug until this point, though.

Amanza said, “I’ve made out with Jason? We’ve been friends for 23 years.” It’s unclear if this came as news to the rest of his office ex-girlfriends or if this was something they were all aware of.

The host asked her, “Did you only make out?” She replied, “No.” The host then asked her if they “hooked up too,” and to that, she responded, “Yes.”

Where do Jason and Amanza stand in a romantic sense now? Jason is currently single after calling things off with his last girlfriend, Mary-Lou Nurk, after 10 months. Amanza‘s remained single since Selling Sunset first premiered on Netflix in 2019.