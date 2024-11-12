Virgin River fans officially invited to Mel & Jack’s wedding with ‘ridiculous’ twist

Grab your Sunday best – you’ve just been invited to the wedding of the year. Netflix has released official details for Mel and Jack’s nuptials in Virgin River Season 6, but something’s off.

Yes, Season 6 of Virgin River finally has a release date, and yes, Mel and Jack’s wedding is actually happening! The fan-favorite couple got engaged in Season 4, and we’ve been waiting for the big day ever since.

The streaming service has kitted out an entire webpage disguised as an interactive invite, revealing some key information about what’s to come. There’s going to be a themed bachelorette party, the ceremony and reception will be held in Mel and Jack’s barn, and “formal attire” isn’t actually required.

Article continues after ad

There is something slightly off, though. From the first look, it seems as though Charmaine is one of the main people helping to plan the wedding, and that’s an outrageous move.

Article continues after ad

Cast your mind back to Season 1 and you might remember Virgin River started with some love triangle drama. When Mel first moved to town, Jack was instantly taken with her, starting the undeniable chemistry that’s blossomed into their impending marriage.

Netflix

However, Jack was casually seeing Charmaine at the same time – but from Charmaine’s perspective, she was his girlfriend. The two clearly wanted different things and hadn’t communicated that, leaving Mel in the middle of the drama.

Article continues after ad

Fast forward a few seasons and the pair split, but that wasn’t without its hardships. Charmaine was incredibly mean to Mel, making her feel like the outsider she came into the town as.

It was also originally thought that Jack was the father of Charmaine’s twins, but this turned out to be Calvin… who came back from the dead.

“Charmaine is on the Wedding Planning Committee? I’m here for it but I know a lot of people are about to be bothered by this,” one fan posted on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A second agreed: “Lmao I feel like they need some way to keep her involved for drama purposes.”

“I did a double-take when I saw that. Was hoping she had moved to Portland after all. She’ll probably bring the twins along because she can’t find a sitter,” a third weighed in.

As you might expect, it’s a surprise to see Charmaine even invited to the wedding, let alone be so heavily involved. But will she cause extra tension on the day, or has motherhood changed her?

Article continues after ad

Virgin River Season 6 drops on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, revisit if Mel and Jack become parents, where Virgin River takes place, and how to read the original books.